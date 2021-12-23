William Quinn sentenced to 176.5 years for sex trafficking teen

BEAVER CITY — William “Billy” Quinn was sentenced Wednesday to a minimum of 176.5 years in prison for his involvement in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.
Judge James E. Doyle IV sentenced Quinn to a minimum of 176.5 years and maximum of 304 years for 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking of a 15-year-old Wednesday in Furnas County District Court.
Quinn, 57, will be eligible for parole after 110 years and nine months. He will be eligible for mandatory discharge after 176 years and three months.
Quinn was found guilty of 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking of a 15-year-old during a two-week trial in June in Beaver City. He was acquitted of one count of felony first-degree sexual assault.
Furnas County Attorney Morgan Farquhar described how Quinn convinced the 15-year-old victim to move back to Nebraska from North Carolina, and Quinn used her vulnerable situation in life to control her.
“Months of grooming put (the victim) in a mental and physical trap,” Farquhar said.
Farquhar explained that Quinn arranged for the victim to perform sex acts with 19 men that investigators were able to identify — 18 that have been charged in the case and one that was to be charged soon — as well as men that have not been identified and may never be identified.
“He treated this child as if she was his property and commonly referred to her as a toy,” Farquhar said.
Quinn underwent a sex offender evaluation, and the findings showed that he had an overall lack of remorse and empathy toward the victim. He also was found to have an overactive sex drive, lack of boundaries and fetish behaviors.
Farquhar deemed that Quinn is a danger to society and not capable of following societal norms or rules. Farquhar asked that Quinn serve three life sentences for counts 1-3, 50 years for counts 5-6, 10 years for 7-11 and two years for 12-13.
“Billy Quinn is among the worst of the worst and should be treated as such,” Farquhar said.
Quinn’s lawyer, Joseph Howard of Omaha, stated that Quinn made mistakes and takes responsibility for those mistakes. He noted that Quinn is a father of three, and that he wants to be able to have a relationship with his future grandchildren.
“In his failures, there is still a person, still a life worth living,” Howard said.
Howard asked for mercy for Quinn, and asked for 20 years for counts 1-3, 20 years for counts 5-6 and reasonable sentences on remaining counts to be served concurrently.
Quinn was given a chance to address the court, stating that there are many discrepancies and lies in what Farquhar said. He also accused Furnas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Alex Huntley of spreading lies about his case.
He apologized to the victim and said he holds himself accountable for his actions.
Quinn also apologized to the residents of Furnas County for the “unfair stigma” the case has brought to the community. Quinn briefly paused as he was overcome with emotion while apologizing to his family and addressing the shame and embarrassment he has caused them.
Quinn asked Doyle to impose a sentence that is fair and just while referencing his contribution to the community of Oxford, including revitalizing the downtown.
Doyle sentenced Quinn to a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of 50 years for the three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of sex trafficking of a minor, each to be served consecutively; a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 35 years for one count of visual depiction of sexually explicit content; a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 50 years of two counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit content; a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 15 years for two counts of possession of child pornography; a minimum of nine months and a maximum of 24 months for two counts of enticement by electronic communication device; and a minimum of nine months and a maximum of 27 months for one count of child abuse.
Following the sentencing, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said in a press release, “Today’s sentence is essentially a life sentence imposed on Billy Quinn. The sentence issued by Judge Doyle sends a strong message that those who traffic children for sex will pay a substantial penalty for their acts. I want to thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved in the case and the Furnas County Attorney for their collaboration on this case.”