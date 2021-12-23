William Quinn sentenced to 176.5 years for sex trafficking teen

He apologized to the victim and said he holds himself accountable for his actions.

Quinn also apologized to the residents of Furnas County for the “unfair stigma” the case has brought to the community. Quinn briefly paused as he was overcome with emotion while apologizing to his family and addressing the shame and embarrassment he has caused them.

Quinn asked Doyle to impose a sentence that is fair and just while referencing his contribution to the community of Oxford, including revitalizing the downtown.

Doyle sentenced Quinn to a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of 50 years for the three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of sex trafficking of a minor, each to be served consecutively; a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 35 years for one count of visual depiction of sexually explicit content; a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 50 years of two counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit content; a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 15 years for two counts of possession of child pornography; a minimum of nine months and a maximum of 24 months for two counts of enticement by electronic communication device; and a minimum of nine months and a maximum of 27 months for one count of child abuse.