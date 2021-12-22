William “Billy” Quinn gets 176.5 years in prison for sex trafficking 15-year-old girl in Furnas County

BEAVER CITY — William “Billy” Quinn was sentenced Wednesday to a minimum of 176.5 years in prison for his involvement in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.
Judge James Doyle ordered Quinn to prison for a consecutive sentence of a minimum of 176.5 years and maximum of 304 years for 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking of a 15-year-old.
Quinn will be eligible for parole after 110 years and nine months. He will be eligible for mandatory discharge after 176 years and three months.
