William “Billy” Quinn gets 176.5 years in prison for sex trafficking 15-year-old girl in Furnas County
William “Billy” Quinn and his lawyer Joseph Howard during Quinn's sentencing Wednesday. 

BEAVER CITY — William “Billy” Quinn was sentenced Wednesday to a minimum of 176.5 years in prison for his involvement in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.

Judge James Doyle ordered Quinn to prison for a consecutive sentence of a minimum of 176.5 years and maximum of 304 years for 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking of a 15-year-old.

Quinn will be eligible for parole after 110 years and nine months. He will be eligible for mandatory discharge after 176 years and three months.

