Will 2020 set a voting record? Buffalo County has received more than 7,000 ballots already

  • Updated
KEARNEY — With six days to go before the Nov. 3 general election, one-fourth of Buffalo County’s registered voters already have cast their ballots.

Election Commissioner Lisa Poff said Tuesday that 7,395 ballots have been returned. That number would constitute a 24% turnout if the election were held today, based on Buffalo County’s 31,180 registered voters.

In the interest of neutrality and to avoid influencing voters, Poff declined to predict what the final turnout might be, but she said presidential elections generally result in strong voter participation. “We average anywhere from 72% to 77% for a presidential general election.”

If that trend follows through next week, there could be 24,000 or so ballots cast in Buffalo County.

As the coronavirus pandemic worsens and voters show high interest, early voting in Nebraska is setting records. The Nebraska Secretary of State said Tuesday that election offices have accepted 395,420 early ballots from Nebraska voters so far.

That number surpasses Nebraska’s previous record of 235,033 early votes in the 2016 presidential election. That year, Nebraska recorded 860,573 votes in total — meaning Nebraskans already have cast close to half the vote total from 2016, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

To make certain the county has an adequate number of ballots, Poff orders 110% of the number of registered voters.

“There always is a lot of interest in a presidential election,” Poff said.

