Wilcox man remembered as someone who’d always be there for friends, family

WILCOX — James “Jarad” Robinson never knew a stranger and would do anything for anyone.

Those were common sentiments last week from Robinson’s friends and fellow firefighters from the Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department. Robinson, 39, of Wilcox died July 16 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney from injuries suffered in a farm accident.

WVFD President Blair Johnson knew Robinson from infancy. Johnson’s wife babysat Robinson as a baby, and he was the same age as the couple’s daughter.

“They were always at our house growing up,” Johnson recalled. “He was the type of guy who would do anything for anybody.”

Robinson grew up in Wilcox and graduated in 2001 from Wilcox Public School. He attended Southeast Community College in Beatrice before returning to Wilcox to farm and ranch.

Robinson and his wife, Lyndsay, have three sons. Robinson was passionate about cattle and helping his kids with their 4-H livestock.

“He was good in 4-H and helping people with their cows and stuff. That was him. You could ask him to do something, and he would do it,” Johnson said.

Jarad was a member of the Wilcox United Methodist Church and the Wilcox Lions Club. He had been a member of the fire department for about 10 years.

Wilcox Fire Chief Steve Borgman knew Robinson as a jokester. One of Johnson’s favorite memories of Robinson was when he lost a contest held by the fire department.

“He lost, and he had to run the whole block in bunker gear,” Johnson said with a laugh. “He did it. He didn’t complain about it either. He just did it.”

Following Robinson’s death, the fire department held a grief counseling session for their volunteers. The service is still available if they need it again, Borgman said.

WVFD trucks lead the procession at Robinson’s funeral in Holdrege.

Since his death, the loss of Robinson has been felt strongly in the town of Wilcox.

“He always came to the café for lunch and stuff. You could just tell in the café that there is just a down feeling all the time. You are missing something,” Johnson said.