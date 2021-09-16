Wilcox man faces 6 felonies in Sunday robbery, assault

HOLDREGE — A Wilcox man has been arrested for a robbery and assault of a man in Holdrege.
According to court records, Timothy Tuttle, 38, of Wilcox has been charged in Phelps County Court with felony robbery, second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance and habitual criminal.
A bond has been set for 10% of $200,000, and Tuttle is being held at the Phelps County Jail. Arraignment for Tuttle is scheduled Monday in Phelps County Court.
Jonathan Dobish, 25, hometown unknown, has been charged in Phelps County Court in connection to the incident. Dobish is facing charges of felony robbery and second-degree assault.
The arrest warrant for Dobish was issued Tuesday and returned Wednesday in Dawson County. Dobish was transported from Dawson County to Phelps County.
The arrest affidavit of Tuttle outlines the events as follows:
At 4:34 a.m. Sunday a Holdrege Police officer was called to the Phelps County Ag Center in Holdrege in regard to a robbery and assault. The officer spoke with the alleged victim at the scene and noticed scuff marks in the gravel as well as loose change and the alleged victim’s glasses on the ground from an apparent struggle. The alleged victim had a lump and swelling on the left side of his head as well as abrasions on his legs and arms.
The man told the officer that at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday he had been sitting at a table in Pump and Pantry in Holdrege when he was approached by a male who would later be identified by law enforcement as Tuttle.
Tuttle asked the man for gas money to get to Wilcox. The man refused to give Tuttle any money, and Tuttle allegedly proposed that his female companion would perform sexual favors for the man in exchange for money.
Tuttle also was accompanied by another man later identified as Dobish.
Tuttle continued to pressure the alleged victim for money in exchange for sexual favors from the unidentified woman. The man agreed to meet the trio at the Ag Center parking lot.
Video footage showed the alleged victim walk outside the store with Tuttle.
The alleged victim waited for Tuttle, Dobish and the woman at the Ag Center when a dark colored, possibly blue, extended cab Chevy pickup pulled up behind him. Tuttle owns a blue extended cab Chevy pickup.
Dobish was driving at the time while the woman was in the front middle seat and Tuttle was in the passenger seat. The alleged victim got out of his vehicle when Tuttle exited the pickup.
Tuttle allegedly struck the man with what the alleged victim believed to be a wooden bat or board. He allegedly was struck several times by Tuttle while Tuttle demanded money from him. The man gave Tuttle his wallet, and the assault stopped.
Tuttle got back in the pickup and left.
The victim called 911 and was admitted to Phelps Memorial Health Center for injuries sustained in the assault. He was released from the hospital but later returned.
Officers identified Tuttle and Dobish from video footage from Pump and Pantry, but they have not yet identified the woman. A traffic stop of Tuttle was conducted at 9:15 p.m. Sunday, and he was arrested. He was taken to the Holdrege Police Department for questioning.
During a search of the vehicle an officer located the stolen wallet matching the description given by the alleged victim. Financial cards and various forms of identification in the wallet were noted to be property of the alleged victim.
The officer also located a round wooden pole and drug paraphernalia.
After being advised of his rights, Tuttle told a Holdrege Police officer that he had been drinking with Dobish and his girlfriend on Sept. 11 through the early morning hours of Sept. 12. The trio had been at Pump and Pantry in the early morning of Sept. 12. He spoke with a man at Pump and Pantry, but he could not recall the substance of the conversation.
Tuttle denied any further interaction with the alleged victim and denied being at the Ag Center parking lot. He also advised there was no way the alleged victim’s belongings could be in his pickup. He said he returned home to Wilcox at 1-2 a.m. Sept. 12.