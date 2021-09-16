Wilcox man faces 6 felonies in Sunday robbery, assault

Tuttle got back in the pickup and left.

The victim called 911 and was admitted to Phelps Memorial Health Center for injuries sustained in the assault. He was released from the hospital but later returned.

Officers identified Tuttle and Dobish from video footage from Pump and Pantry, but they have not yet identified the woman. A traffic stop of Tuttle was conducted at 9:15 p.m. Sunday, and he was arrested. He was taken to the Holdrege Police Department for questioning.

During a search of the vehicle an officer located the stolen wallet matching the description given by the alleged victim. Financial cards and various forms of identification in the wallet were noted to be property of the alleged victim.

The officer also located a round wooden pole and drug paraphernalia.

After being advised of his rights, Tuttle told a Holdrege Police officer that he had been drinking with Dobish and his girlfriend on Sept. 11 through the early morning hours of Sept. 12. The trio had been at Pump and Pantry in the early morning of Sept. 12. He spoke with a man at Pump and Pantry, but he could not recall the substance of the conversation.