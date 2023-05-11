WILCOX — In the fall of her senior year, Abby Tarr was the only member of Wilcox-Hildreth High School’s National Honor Society.

That didn’t stop her from organizing NHS service projects to help others in need.

Tarr, a senior at Wilcox-Hildreth, was nominated as the president of NHS, and she was determined for the organization to live up to its purpose as a service organization.

“Because of COVID and other things, we’ve gotten a lot less active over the last couple of years. It seems like getting into NHS became more of the achievement and a lot less about what I feel the purpose of it is, which is to actually be helping people and be leading and having it be a leadership group and not just a resume builder,” Tarr explained.

Tarr worked with the school’s guidance counselor and NHS sponsor, Hana Mach, to cultivate ideas for projects. In order to bring some holiday cheer to area nursing homes, Tarr had each student at Wilcox-Hildreth Public Schools write a letter and make a Christmas ornament for nursing home residents in Minden and Holdrege. Tarr had the opportunity to help deliver the gifts during the holiday season in Minden.

“I really enjoyed it. It was very stressful in the beginning, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh I’m not going to have time to get everything done.’ And then when it was all coming together, it was really exciting,” she said.

The success of the project validated Tarr’s goal to make NHS a service organization. In the spring semester, she set a goal to raise funds for the Court Appointed Special Advocate organization. Tarr’s mission was to raise money for Cases for CASA, a program that buys suitcases for foster children and fills them with the necessary items they would need in their first days of foster care.

“A lot of times they’re put in (foster care) without notice, or they just throw their belongings in trash bags or even just don’t have their stuff at all,” Tarr said.

Tarr organized a baked goods raffle at a Wilcox-Hildreth basketball game in February as well as a coin war for the entire school in the month of March. The first grade class brought in the most coins and won an ice cream party. The school was able to raise over $1,000 to donate to CASA.

“It was something that was important to me, and it took over a lot of my time because I wanted to be very involved with it and make sure that I was doing everything I could to make it be successful. It was definitely exciting,” Tarr said.

Although her high school career has come to an end, Tarr has been thinking ahead about her career since she was a sophomore in high school. She worked with Mach to begin taking dual credit courses through Central Community College.

Before taking an introduction to psychology class, she was convinced she was going to be a lawyer. Now, she has other plans.

“I see all these problems that we have within the system of mental health care and everything. I kind of want to try to do something about it. So I felt that the best way to do that would be to go into the source with teaching and with doing research to try to find more research on things that aren’t as well studied,” Tarr said.

She plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Omaha to pursue a bachelor of science in psychology while double minoring in sociology and political science. She then intends to earn a master’s degree and doctorate in psychology in order to do clinical psychology as well as research and teach at a university. Tarr hopes to shed light on the cause of mental illnesses, as well as treatment for some of the disorders, that still prove to be somewhat of a mystery.

“You get into dissociative disorders and tic disorders, and we don’t know where these come from. We just don’t know. We’re just like, ‘Here’s how you can manage it, but we can’t do a whole lot for you because we just we don’t know,'” Tarr said.

Despite being the only member in NHS at the beginning of the year, Tarr is grateful for the opportunities it has provided for her, and it was her most rewarding activity throughout high school.

“National Honor Society is my favorite,” she said. “(It’s) the opportunities it provides and the connections that you can make and the things you can get involved with outside.”