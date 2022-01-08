Wilcox-Hildreth Public School students give presents to nursing home residents but both got so much more

WILCOX — After nearly two years with few to no visitors in the facility, Wilcox-Hildreth Public School and Holdrege Memorial Homes were able to perform a Christmas miracle for the nursing home’s residents.
Students delivered gifts and letters to each resident shortly before Christmas at the nursing home in Holdrege.
“The residents were just in awe that someone had thought of them. It was a pretty cool experience that they got to hand their gift to a resident,” said Amy Rademaker, activities director and volunteer coordinator at Holdrege Memorial Homes.
The idea to have the students spread joy to nursing home residents began with 7-12 Counselor Hana Mach and Elementary Counselor Kelly Simmons. The pair wanted to find an activity each student in the school could take part in to help others. They knew how strongly nursing home residents have been affected by the pandemic and wanted to lift their spirits.
They reached out to Memorial Homes, Christian Homes - Holdrege and Good Samaritan Society in Alma about their ideas to create gifts and write letters to the residents.
In order to personalize the gifts for residents, the school sent the facilities a questionnaire to learn about the residents’ favorite food, hobbies, former careers, etc. Each student was given a small tray to decorate as they saw fit. Senior Chase Johnson learned the resident he was assigned loves University of Nebraska-Lincoln volleyball and football, so he painted the Nebraska “N” in the middle of his piece.
Students in K-12 made 208 trays for the residents at the three facilities as well as elderly residents in the community.
“I was just so blown away by our kids. I read all their letters to proof them, and they put so much thought into what they wrote. I thought they would write a little paragraph. Some of them wrote an entire page. They put so much time in decorating their trays, too,” Mach said.
A few students went the extra mile to help with the project. During his free period at school, Johnson applied a clear coat of spray paint to every finished project. Aleczandar Farr decided to give a little bit more to his resident by gifting him a jean quilt he made in his FCS class.
When restrictions were eased for nursing home visitors, Rademaker asked Mach if some of the students would be able to deliver the gifts to the residents. The junior high students and seniors traveled to Holdrege to surprise the residents with the presents.
Only one student was allowed to enter a resident’s room, and they had to leave as soon as they were finished. But the 15-20 minutes the students spent at Memorial Homes considerably lifted the spirits of the residents, Rademaker said.
Many of the students sat with their elders for a while, and many weren’t ready to leave when the time came.
“We wanted that energy. Some were dressed in pajamas or some had Christmas sweaters or hats on. The whole mood just changed here. It was so uplifting,” Rademaker said.
Johnson carried the box of gifts as students delivered them to residents, and he was able to witness their reactions when they were surprised by the students.
“(It was) joy. After this whole COVID thing, many of these residents haven’t seen family or even people inside the home,” he said.
The project provided a learning experience for students who may not have been in a nursing home before.
“It just kind of puts that focus for youth that it’s not a scary place,” Rademaker said.
Superintendent Justin Patterson’s three children participated in the project, and he thought it was a great idea for everyone involved.
“Anytime you can connect youth to a past generation, I think that is just a wealth of knowledge to be able to tap into,” he said. “Sometimes those residents don’t always have family close sometimes and seeing a smiling face can mean a lot.”
Since receiving their gifts, many of the residents at Memorial Homes have their trays on display and treasure the gifts from the students. Mach hopes a few of the residents will write back to the students, and some of the elementary and middle school teachers are hoping to continue the correspondence with the residents.
Mach hopes projects such as this will instill the importance of serving others in the school’s students.
“We live in a chaotic world where a lot of times it’s easy to just focus on our own wants and needs, but we want our students to remember that there are always ways to give back to others and make the world a little better. It’s these acts of kindness that really matter,” she said.