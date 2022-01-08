Wilcox-Hildreth Public School students give presents to nursing home residents but both got so much more

“We wanted that energy. Some were dressed in pajamas or some had Christmas sweaters or hats on. The whole mood just changed here. It was so uplifting,” Rademaker said.

Johnson carried the box of gifts as students delivered them to residents, and he was able to witness their reactions when they were surprised by the students.

“(It was) joy. After this whole COVID thing, many of these residents haven’t seen family or even people inside the home,” he said.

The project provided a learning experience for students who may not have been in a nursing home before.

“It just kind of puts that focus for youth that it’s not a scary place,” Rademaker said.

Superintendent Justin Patterson’s three children participated in the project, and he thought it was a great idea for everyone involved.

“Anytime you can connect youth to a past generation, I think that is just a wealth of knowledge to be able to tap into,” he said. “Sometimes those residents don’t always have family close sometimes and seeing a smiling face can mean a lot.”