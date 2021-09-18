Wide Open Spaces: Brad Wallander says 'yes' to his wife's dream house

KEARNEY — It took a few years for Brad Wallander to get on board with his wife’s dream of remodeling their house, but when Brad finally agreed, he did so in a big way.
“If you’re going to do something, you don’t do it halfway,” said Brad, who gave his wife, Mishelle, the green light last year.
With Brad’s blessing, Mishelle embarked on a project that dramatically modernized their rural home north of Bertrand.
Although it took years of Mishelle’s dropped hints for Brad to come around, he’s so pleased with the way Mishelle transformed their home that he enthusiastically leads visitors on tours.
He happily points out the many changes and improvements they’re now enjoying.
“It’s the same footprint, we just removed all the walls,” Mishelle said about the key alteration that transformed the house. Removing several interior walls yielded the amazing open concept look and feel the Wallanders desired.
“The previous owners had a room for everything,” Mishelle said.
Along the way, Mishelle and Brad relied on lots of good advice from their contractor, Ben Kinnison. The Wallanders said Kinnison gently nudged them away from ideas they might regret, and also brought a platoon of skilled tradesmen to the project. In all, Mishelle and Brad said they were impressed with all of the quality work and that it was finished on schedule.
The transformation began with wall surgery. Removing walls unlocked the spaciousness and comfort of the Wallanders’ home.
There were lots of smaller spaces, but as each wall was removed, the Wallanders were rewarded with more light and more space. Their ranch-style home had acquired a modern open-concept floor plan.
Today, natural sunlight bathes the ground floor. That’s a good thing because the wide open space highlights a combination of superb decorating and organized functionality.
In addition to letting in all the sunlight, large picture windows provide Brad and Mishelle a beautiful view of their farmyard and the green fields stretching to the horizon.
It now is possible to see from one end of the house to the other.
The Wallanders’ house formerly was occupied by Alice and Willis Holscher, who moved from their rural Bertrand home to Kearney in 1989. According to Brad, Willis created a colorful, animated holiday light display.
Longtime Kearney residents will remember the swinging bells reflecting on the icy surface of Lost Lake in north Kearney.
Mishelle and Brad discovered what good bones the Holscher place had when Kinnison and his crew got deeper into the demolition.
“Ben told us the roof joists were ahead of their time,” Brad said. That is a good thing, he explained, because the strength of the roof structure allowed for a clean, unobstructed ceiling to stretch over almost the entire main floor.
It’s stunning to experience the vast openness for the first time. Visitors can gaze all the way from front to back and from end to end.
“With the open concept, no matter where you are you can be part of the action,” Mishelle said as she strolled over to the massive island. With its gleaming quartz top, the island is a natural focal point and gathering place for guests, and it’s a subtle border between the dining area and living room.
The Wallanders complement the kitchen arrangement with seating areas in the living room. One makes a good place to relax and have a chat. Nearby, a comfortable sectional sofa encircles the fireplace. It’s a perfect spot to relax, watch the flames and be mesmerized.
Several other major undertakings contribute to the “wow factor” of the Wallanders’ main floor.
The couple added a large, well-constructed deck on the back of their home. They closed off one basement staircase. Doing that created a large closet upstairs and living space in the basement. They expanded their mudroom and equipped it with pedestal-mounted washer and drier.
And, finally, they built an addition for the master suite.
Mishelle and Brad’s bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and it has the same bright picture windows that bring in so much sunlight to the rest of the main floor.
Most of the home’s interior walls are sheathed in grays and earth tones, but for their master suite the Wallanders chose the dramatic ocean blues of Cabo San Lucas on the southern tip of Baja California — one of their favorite places.
The master suite’s extra-wide hallway to the bathroom, along with other passageways in the house, show that Mishelle and Brad are ready for the years ahead, when they might be getting around with a walker or wheelchair.
The basement has a large fun room the family has used for years. There’s a spare bedroom and kitchenette for entertaining. Mishelle’s sewing room occupies a large part of the basement. She has several sewing machines and plenty of space. She tapped her sewing skills to produce window treatments for the main floor.
Mishelle said she received plenty of direction for decorating the home from Lindsay Larson Designs of Kearney.
Brad said the remodeled home reminds him of several things.
First, he’s reminded of the blessings of farming in Nebraska and, in particular, of learning how to farm from his father, Bruce. His dad and mom, Bruce and Darlene Wallander, live on the other side of the country road that passes Mishelle and Brad’s place.
“I’m so lucky my dad taught me everything I know about farming,” Brad said.
He said he also is reminded of family. The Wallanders’ two daughters, Jessica and Ashley, have moved away, but they’re still close. Jessica lives in Hastings and Ashley and her husband Seth Warren and their son, Levi, live in Glenwood, Iowa.
The Wallanders’ son, Brandon, has a degree in agribusiness from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and looks like he might become the family’s next generation farmer.
Finally, Brad said he’s reminded of the joy as he watched Mishelle orchestrate their project. Mishelle prodded him for years, but Brad said he’s pleased with everything.
“I couldn’t put it off any longer. I didn’t say ‘no’ to anything, and we never had words,” Brad said.