Wide Open Spaces: Brad Wallander says 'yes' to his wife's dream house

KEARNEY — It took a few years for Brad Wallander to get on board with his wife’s dream of remodeling their house, but when Brad finally agreed, he did so in a big way.

“If you’re going to do something, you don’t do it halfway,” said Brad, who gave his wife, Mishelle, the green light last year.

With Brad’s blessing, Mishelle embarked on a project that dramatically modernized their rural home north of Bertrand.

Although it took years of Mishelle’s dropped hints for Brad to come around, he’s so pleased with the way Mishelle transformed their home that he enthusiastically leads visitors on tours.

He happily points out the many changes and improvements they’re now enjoying.

“It’s the same footprint, we just removed all the walls,” Mishelle said about the key alteration that transformed the house. Removing several interior walls yielded the amazing open concept look and feel the Wallanders desired.

“The previous owners had a room for everything,” Mishelle said.