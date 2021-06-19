Widdowed Kearney father of four looks at life differently after losing wife to ALS

Salyer said, “I didn’t know if I could fall in love again. I thought it would take a long time. I’m still amazed. We both are. No red flags have come up. Everything just feels right, and our families and friends feel that way, too.”

Lessons learned

For Salyer, the last two years have taught him “how much we take our loved ones for granted sometimes, and how important relationships are, especially the marital relationship. It’s easy for people to get caught up in work, ambitions and hobbies and not spend quality time with people closest to them.”

He said, “Dawn and I had an incredible relationship, but we took each other for granted, like everyone does. But just doing everything for her 24 hours a day for all those months — it was awful, but I’ve never been a better husband than in those moments. I felt like I was doing what I was supposed to be doing,” he said.

He also saw with fresh eyes how involved Dawn was with their children. “Being put into that role, I developed a greater intimacy with the kids. That’s been sweet even though it came out of pain and loss,” he said.

More loss