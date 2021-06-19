Widdowed Kearney father of four looks at life differently after losing wife to ALS

KEARNEY — Father’s Day is different now for David Salyer.
Sunday will be Salyer’s third Father’s Day without his wife, Dawn. She died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ( ALS) in 2019 at the age of 36, leaving him to single-handedly raise their four children: Haven, now 11; Evelyn, 9, Jocelyn, 7 and Peregrine, 4.
“I think they are why I kept going. The kids needed me. I wanted to honor the life that Dawn and I had established,” he said.
Salyer, assistant pastor at Trinity Presbyterian Church, has faced insurmountable tasks in the past 2 ½ years. He had to tell his children about their mother’s illness. He nursed their mother as she died. Since her death, he has helped them with homework and held them as they cried.
“There will be nights when my daughter comes in crying and says, ‘I miss mommy.’ It hits them at various times. I just try to make it a safe place to talk about her. I tell them it’s OK to be sad, that I still miss mom as well. I just want them to know it’s OK to grieve and be sad,” he said.
While friends, church members and family have offered immeasurable help, Salyer has had to face the tragedy alone. He has asked tough questions, like why God would allow such heartbreak. His burden is easing now, but it hasn’t been easy.
A sudden diagnosis
This isn’t the life that David and Dawn Salyer expected when they married on June 1, 2002. Dawn’s illness began with weakness in her left hand and left leg in the summer of 2018. When she started limping, she and David knew something was wrong.
Doctors at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha diagnosed her ALS on Aug. 5, 2018.
Her widowed mother Debra Petty moved in to help care for the children. Salyer temporarily stepped away from his job to care for his wife.
When he told the children about Dawn’s disease, “they were very sad. My parents took my kids a lot so they were able to go on with life. They were really adaptable,” he said. “Some people live with ALS for a long time, but her form of the disease advanced rapidly. By the end of November, Dawn was fully paralyzed.”
As her movement deteriorated, she was less able to help the children. “I made an effort to make sure they were still connecting with her, but it was strange for them to see their mom in bed with a breathing apparatus,” he said.
Home-schooling
Dawn, a homemaker, had home-schooled the children, but as her disease progressed, Salyer realized he needed other options. In the fall of 2018, he met with leaders at Zion Lutheran School. He was impressed, “but we decided to keep them home-schooled because we didn’t know how quickly Dawn’s ALS would progress, and we wanted them to have as much time with her as possible,” he said.
By October, Dawn lost her ability to speak, so she would communicate by blinking at a board that had rows of letters.
“It was slow, but we had lived enough life together that I knew what she cared about and what she would have wanted for the kids,” Salyer said.
Eventually, caring for Dawn and home-schooling the children was simply too much for Salyer. Haven, then 9, and Evelyn, then 7, began at Zion Lutheran School on Jan. 3. Dawn passed away one week later, on Jan. 10.
“The kids did really well. It was hard for them, but harder for me, but everyone at Zion was amazing. The teachers came over and met Dawn before she died,” he said. I was so thankful for them. They welcomed the kids with open arms.”
After Dawn died, Petty remained with the family. “Without her, I don’t know how I would have done it,” he said. “It was an adjustment. It was so difficult to be grieving for Dawn and getting up and making breakfast and getting the kids off to school and taking care of their needs. I didn’t want life to go on.”
Lifelong friends
Salyer and Dawn had met in kindergarten in McCook. They married in June 1, 2002, after completing studies at McCook Community College. Salyer had started as an art major at MCC, then switched to secondary education, and then to English.
After they married, they continued their education at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. They worshiped at Trinity Lutheran Church. Salyer had had a quiet desire to enter the ministry, and encouraged by many, he followed that call.
After he graduated from UNK in 2007, the couple moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where he attended Covenant Theological Seminary. He graduated in 2010 and joined the staff at Trinity in 2011.
Back to work
Returning to his job at Trinity two months after Dawn’s death “was a big challenge,” Salyer said. “I was just angry. I didn’t feel like I was in a place where I could encourage or inspire people.”
He had preached a sermon the week before Dawn died — “I talked about how death had become very real to us in a way it never had before, and how much we long for someone to defeat death” — but did not preach again until right after Easter. “I couldn’t not say anything about Dawn’s death, but I didn’t want to turn the pulpit into a confessional,” he said.
But his congregation “had loved Dawn. They knew it was a difficult time for me, but I wasn’t as excited or passionate as I had been before. I slowly got back into it,” he said.
Privately, he had doubts and confusion. He asked whether God was involved in Dawn’s illness; and if he was, why he would allow such things to happen to Dawn and their children.
“I never got that sense of peace,” he said. “I have a good friend from seminary who lost his wife last October, and his experience was different. He felt close to God. I guess different people experience different things.”
He also questioned whether he should remain in the ministry. “I think I’m still working through that. My identity isn’t wrapped up in whether I am a pastor or not,” he said.
But he puts immeasurable value on the support he received through his struggles. “We couldn’t have done it without people here at church, without my friends. I’ll be forever united to those people,” he said.
Dating again
Early this year, Salyer, now 39, began dating again. “I didn’t want to live the rest of my life alone. Grieving wasn’t going to bring Dawn back. I had been alone for two years, and it wasn’t fun,” he said.
His children felt both sadness and excitement about having “someone else in their life,” he said.
He spared nothing when he signed up with an online dating site. He said he was a widower, a minister with four young children “entrenched in Kearney. Neb.”
Far across the Atlantic, in Strasbourg, France, Sarah Herbek was working with an organization that was planting new churches when she saw his ad. A Hastings native, she responded.
“She didn’t know if it would work, but I said I wasn’t going to rush into anything,” Salyer said. “She seemed to have similar interests and a sense of humor, so we started talking. It developed very quickly. Everything felt really easy, really good,” Salyer said.
A proposal
On May 25, the couple finally met face to face when Herbek flew to Kearney. “We hugged each other for a long time,” Salyer said. “We were comfortable with each other right away. We had been forced to begin our relationship through online communication, and we had to talk about things some couples never talk about. Neither of us like small talk or surface stuff.”
Herbek had assumed she might never marry, but when Salyer proposed June 11, she said yes. She will return to Strasbourg Monday and move back to the U.S. in July. No wedding date has been set.
“The two younger children were excited about the proposal, but for Haven and Evelyn, all this brings up memories of their mom and makes them sad,” Salyer said. “But they’ve warmed to Sarah and are seeing the joys of having a woman in their life again.”
Herbek, once a nanny, has cared for other people’s children in an “intimate way,” she said. And having lost her own mother in her 20s, Herbek knows the “unique grief” of that loss. “I have a strong desire for them to remember Dawn,” she said.
Salyer said, “I didn’t know if I could fall in love again. I thought it would take a long time. I’m still amazed. We both are. No red flags have come up. Everything just feels right, and our families and friends feel that way, too.”
Lessons learned
For Salyer, the last two years have taught him “how much we take our loved ones for granted sometimes, and how important relationships are, especially the marital relationship. It’s easy for people to get caught up in work, ambitions and hobbies and not spend quality time with people closest to them.”
He said, “Dawn and I had an incredible relationship, but we took each other for granted, like everyone does. But just doing everything for her 24 hours a day for all those months — it was awful, but I’ve never been a better husband than in those moments. I felt like I was doing what I was supposed to be doing,” he said.
He also saw with fresh eyes how involved Dawn was with their children. “Being put into that role, I developed a greater intimacy with the kids. That’s been sweet even though it came out of pain and loss,” he said.
More loss
In early June, Petty died of cancer just three months after it was diagnosed. “She was like a mother to the kids. That was hard,” Salyer said. Pain lingers, too, from the loss of his brother just two months after Dawn’s death in 2019.
Salyer has sought to create a safe place for his children to talk about “sadness joy, just being open about those things. Death is hard for adults, but it’s harder for kids. They don’t have that experience or the word,” he said.
Despite his losses, he holds tightly to the hope of the resurrection, he said. “I enjoy the study, the preaching and teaching of the ministry, but I think about things very differently now. I’ve learned to sit with the pain and difficulty and not try to explain it away.”