WIC program ready to assist families in the Kearney area
WIC program ready to assist families in the Kearney area

KEARNEY — Anyone who cares for a young child — mothers, fathers, grandparents, foster parents, stepparents and guardians — is eligible to apply for Women, Infants and Children program, a national public health nutrition program.

In the Kearney area, WIC provides wholesome food, nutrition education and community support for families in Buffalo, Dawson, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties, along with five other counties across the region.

The program is operated by Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska.

It is open to anyone in Nebraska who cares for children younger than 5, or mothers who are pregnant, postpartum or breastfeeding, who fall within income guidelines. Recipients of Medicaid, ANAP, ADC or Kids Connections automatically qualify.

For more information, visit communityactionmidne.com or call Judy Schultz, WIC director, at 308-865-5356.

