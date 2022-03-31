WIC program open to mothers, infants in the Kearney area

KEARNEY — The Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska continues to offer the WIC program, the nation’s most successful and cost-effective public health nutrition program.
It provides wholesome foods, nutrition education and community support for income-eligible women who are pregnant or postpartum, or have infants and children up to age five.
WIC offers support to anyone who cares for a child — mothers, fathers, grandparents, foster parents, stepparents and guardians. At this time, due to COVID-19, all appointments are completed over the phone.
To receive assistance, participants must live in Nebraska, be pregnant, postpartum or breastfeeding, have a child under the age of five and be income-eligible. Those who receive Medicaid, SNAP, ADC or Kids Connections automatically qualify.
For household and income guidelines, visit dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/WIC-About.aspx
This program covers Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Furnas, Harlan, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps and Webster counties. To find a WIC clinic near you, visit signupwic.com, or call 308-865-5675.