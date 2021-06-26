Why brand when high tech ID available? Nonremovable for starters

Also, brands can be seen from a distance. “I was looking at brands the other day on our mature cows and they’re still visible,” Ford said.

Unlike some other cattle states, Nebraska doesn’t have a pressing need to protect cattle from theft, he said. However, brands still are beneficial when, inevitably, cattle get out of fields and pastures, and mix with neighbors’ herds.

When asked if Nebraska could get by without branding, Ford replied, “Probably, yes, because we’re surrounded by honest people. I’m sure some (cattle producers) are not using a hot iron anymore.”

He and his wife Kim have talked about no longer branding, but they know the brand on their cattle also represents the type and quality of their “brand” of beef. “We have customers who still love to see that cross diamond” on the cattle, Ford said.

All Cross Diamond cattle have ear tags as a business identification. Commercial herd calves are branded when they are a few weeks old and ready to head to summer pastures with their moms.

Purebred Red Angus calves in the registered herd get ear tattoos as newborns, another type of lifetime identification. “But you can’t see that from across the fence,” Ford said, which is why those calves also are branded as yearlings.