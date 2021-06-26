Why brand when high tech ID available? Nonremovable for starters

ELWOOD — Why are brands still used in Nebraska’s ranch country when more modern methods of cattle identification are available?
During the Nebraska Legislature’s 2021 session, senators passed and the governor signed LB572 to update brand inspection statutes. The updates include allowing brand inspectors to use approved non-visual identifiers such as electronic tags, nose prints, retina scans or DNA matches to confirm cattle ownership.
According to the Nebraska Brand Committee website, “The Nebraska Brand Committee was created by the Legislature in 1941 to inspect cattle and investigate missing and/or stolen cattle ... Its operating funds come solely from fees collected for brand recordings, brand inspections, and registered feedlots and dairies.
The brand inspection area encompasses roughly the western two-thirds of Nebraska, generally west of a line along Knox, Holt, Wheeler, Greeley, Howard, Buffalo, Kearney and Franklin counties.
According to staff members at committee headquarters in Alliance, Nebraska had 33,134 registered cattle brands as of June 4.
The answer to a brand or don’t brand question depends on the individual cattle producer.
Cross Diamond Cattle Company co-owner Scott Ford of Bertrand said having an ownership confirmation method that can’t be altered or removed is the main reason to brand. “You can cut out or change an ear tag,” he added.
Also, brands can be seen from a distance. “I was looking at brands the other day on our mature cows and they’re still visible,” Ford said.
Unlike some other cattle states, Nebraska doesn’t have a pressing need to protect cattle from theft, he said. However, brands still are beneficial when, inevitably, cattle get out of fields and pastures, and mix with neighbors’ herds.
When asked if Nebraska could get by without branding, Ford replied, “Probably, yes, because we’re surrounded by honest people. I’m sure some (cattle producers) are not using a hot iron anymore.”
He and his wife Kim have talked about no longer branding, but they know the brand on their cattle also represents the type and quality of their “brand” of beef. “We have customers who still love to see that cross diamond” on the cattle, Ford said.
All Cross Diamond cattle have ear tags as a business identification. Commercial herd calves are branded when they are a few weeks old and ready to head to summer pastures with their moms.
Purebred Red Angus calves in the registered herd get ear tattoos as newborns, another type of lifetime identification. “But you can’t see that from across the fence,” Ford said, which is why those calves also are branded as yearlings.