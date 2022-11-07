Where to vote on Election Day in Kearney, Buffalo County

Here’s a look at Buffalo County rural and city voting precincts along with a list of places where county residents can go to vote:
Rural Buffalo County locationsPrecinct #15: Miller Community Hall, 322 W. Omaha Ave., Miller.
Precinct #16: Pleasanton Community Center, 202 N. Sycamore, Pleasanton.
Precinct #17: Ravenna City Auditorium, 301 Alba Ave., Ravenna.
Precinct #18: Ravenna City Auditorium, 301 Alba Ave., Ravenna.
Precinct #19: Amherst Community Center, 110 N. Main St., Amherst.
Precinct #20: Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 2407 W. 56th St., Kearney.
Precinct #21: Colony Acres Community Room, 413 First St., Gibbon.
Precinct #22: Faith United Church, 203 Garfield St., Gibbon.
Precinct #24: Shelton Municipal Building, 219 C St., Shelton.
Precinct #25: Elm Creek Village Center, 535 W. Boyd Ave., Elm Creek.
Precinct #26: Spirit of Life Church, 3148 Dove Hill Ave., Kearney.
Precinct #27: Cornerstone Berean Church, 1004 30th Ave., Kearney.
Precinct #28: Riverdale Community Center, 221 3rd Ave., Riverdale.
Precinct #29: Exhibit Bldg-Mtg Rm, 1400 E. 34th St., Kearney.
City of Kearney locations
Precinct #1: Northside Community Church, 4310 17th Ave., Kearney.
Precinct #2: First Presbyterian Church, 4511 6th Ave., Kearney.
Precinct #3: First United Methodist Church, 4500 Linden Dr., Kearney.
Precinct #4: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1208 E. 47th St., Kearney.
Precinct #5: Exhibit Hall in Extension Bldg, north door on west side, 1400 E. 34th St., Kearney.
Precinct #6: First Baptist Church, 3610 6th Ave., Kearney.
Precinct #7: Activity Center at Harmon Park, 3100 5th Ave., Kearney.
Precinct #8: St. James Catholic Church, 3801 Ave. A, Kearney.
Precinct #9: First Lutheran Church, 3315 Ave. G, Kearney.
Precinct #10: Exhibit Hall in Extension Bldg, north door on west side, 1400 E. 34th St., Kearney.
Precinct #11: Meadowlark Manor, 2110 30th Ave., Kearney.
Precinct #12: Activity Center at Harmon Park, 3100 5th Ave., Kearney.
Precinct #13: Peterson Senior Activities Center, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney.
Precinct #14: American Legion/Bingo Hall, 1223 Central Ave., Kearney.
Precinct #23: American Legion/Bingo Hall, 1223 Central Ave., Kearney.