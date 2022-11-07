 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Where to vote on Election Day in Kearney, Buffalo County

  • Updated
A candidate guide for the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Here’s a look at Buffalo County rural and city voting precincts along with a list of places where county residents can go to vote:

Rural precinct map

Rural precinct map

Rural Buffalo County locationsPrecinct #15: Miller Community Hall, 322 W. Omaha Ave., Miller.

Precinct #16: Pleasanton Community Center, 202 N. Sycamore, Pleasanton.

Precinct #17: Ravenna City Auditorium, 301 Alba Ave., Ravenna.

Precinct #18: Ravenna City Auditorium, 301 Alba Ave., Ravenna.

Precinct #19: Amherst Community Center, 110 N. Main St., Amherst.

Precinct #20: Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 2407 W. 56th St., Kearney.

Precinct #21: Colony Acres Community Room, 413 First St., Gibbon.

Precinct #22: Faith United Church, 203 Garfield St., Gibbon.

Precinct #24: Shelton Municipal Building, 219 C St., Shelton.

Precinct #25: Elm Creek Village Center, 535 W. Boyd Ave., Elm Creek.

Precinct #26: Spirit of Life Church, 3148 Dove Hill Ave., Kearney.

Precinct #27: Cornerstone Berean Church, 1004 30th Ave., Kearney.

Precinct #28: Riverdale Community Center, 221 3rd Ave., Riverdale.

Precinct #29: Exhibit Bldg-Mtg Rm, 1400 E. 34th St., Kearney.

City precinct map

Kearney precinct map

City of Kearney locations

Precinct #1: Northside Community Church, 4310 17th Ave., Kearney.

Precinct #2: First Presbyterian Church, 4511 6th Ave., Kearney.

Precinct #3: First United Methodist Church, 4500 Linden Dr., Kearney.

Precinct #4: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1208 E. 47th St., Kearney.

Precinct #5: Exhibit Hall in Extension Bldg, north door on west side, 1400 E. 34th St., Kearney.

Precinct #6: First Baptist Church, 3610 6th Ave., Kearney.

Precinct #7: Activity Center at Harmon Park, 3100 5th Ave., Kearney.

Precinct #8: St. James Catholic Church, 3801 Ave. A, Kearney.

Precinct #9: First Lutheran Church, 3315 Ave. G, Kearney.

Precinct #10: Exhibit Hall in Extension Bldg, north door on west side, 1400 E. 34th St., Kearney.

Precinct #11: Meadowlark Manor, 2110 30th Ave., Kearney.

Precinct #12: Activity Center at Harmon Park, 3100 5th Ave., Kearney.

Precinct #13: Peterson Senior Activities Center, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney.

Precinct #14: American Legion/Bingo Hall, 1223 Central Ave., Kearney.

Precinct #23: American Legion/Bingo Hall, 1223 Central Ave., Kearney.

