Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties

Need to be tested for COVID-19? What are some options in south-central Nebraska?

The tests are free to anyone and do not require a doctor's orders.

Two Rivers Public Health Department offers these tests through TestNebraska.com at eight locations. Advance registration online is required at TestNebraska.com. Registrants will be given a code and a test date and time. Results from the test are generally available within 72 hours.

People can be tested at any location, regardless of where they live.

- Kearney: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, 8-11 a.m. Wednesday and 8-10 a.m. Friday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Avenue.

- Alma: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 717 N. Brown St.

- Cozad: 9-10 a.m. every other Wednesday (Jan. 20, Feb. 3, Feb. 17) at the Volunteer and Rescue Building.

- Franklin: 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays at 1406 Q St.

- Gothenburg: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every other Tuesday (Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23) at YMCA/Gothenburg Health at 910 20th St.

- Holdrege: 8-10 a.m. Thursdays at the Phelps County fairgrounds.