1. Material from the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, 1973

2. Preliminary design data for the new $285,000 fire department building. Names of fire department members.

3. 50 coins from Nebraska

4. A cap from a bottle of Budweiser beer

5. A program about the centennial of First Presbyterian Church and the story of its stained glass windows

6. Souvenir for Kearney’s centennial celebration, priced at 50 cents.

7. A booklet about the 1973 centennial.

8. The Kearney High School Echo’s year in review.

9. Materials from Kearney State College

10. A booklet about the Centennial Commission’s selling of stock for $1 each - booklet of that.

12. Centennial Belles charter -

13. “Where the Buffalo Roam,” a book about the early days of Buffalo County from 1867-1967.

14. Material from the First United Methodist Church, 1872-1972: a historical outline, pictures, a church pamphlet, and a letter dealing with community churches

15. Kearney Centennial Commission minutes, treasurer’s reports

16. City of Kearney data: development plans, storm sewer system, water requirements and the 1969 comprehensive Kearney Plan

17. NebraskaLand magazine 1973

18. Guest list for Kearney centennial

19. A Kearney Centennial Commission list of 100-year families, and descendants of pioneer families.

20. A Kearney centennial plate showing the Midway Hotel, the Opera House, a power plant, the George W. Frank house, First Baptist Church, Longfellow School and City Hall

21. TV Guide - (crowd reacted!)

22. Envelope to descendants - load of envelopes - “a lot of envelopes. Write a letter”

23. A 1973 World Almanac

24. Replica of $1,000 bank note from First National Bank

25. Centennial program

26. Centennial garden party June 27, 2973 - program

27. Zion Lutheran Church cookbook

28. Cast for the play they did at Foster Field

29. Postcards from around town

30. Lilly pool at Harmon Park

31. Croquet ground at Harmon Park -

32. A Kearney bumper sticker

33. Ft. Kerney DAR yearbook 1972-74 -

34. Little American flag

35. Descendants of an early Kearney citizen

36. Material from First Lutheran Church, members of Zion Lutheran Church, a history of the Church of God and more.

37. Sheet music for “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Around the Old Oak Tree” from Yanda’s Music.

38. Kearney Centennial ribbons, and buttons giving men permission to shave, which was a fundraiser at the time

39. A list of contents of the time capsule and a telephone book -

40. A small black bonnet

41. A “wanted” poster for threatening the Renegade Brothers

42. “Good News for Modern Man, “ a new English version of the New Testament

43. Issues of the Kearney Hub from June 30 and July 2, 1973 -

44. “One Lone Sewer” paperback book

45. A letter from the Embassy of Australia

46. Material from Kenyan visitors to Australia

47. St. James parish history membership list 1973 -

48. Journal of American Medical. Assn from Dr. Francis L. Richards.

49. Kearney Hub articles from April 6, 1973

50. A copy of the student newspaper, the Kearney State Antelope

51. A book, “My pioneer Forefather”

52. A Montgomery Ward catalog

53. Sears catalog

54. Material from a KSU Midwest Conference on World Affairs

55. A 1973 DAR poster, “Our City and Our Country”