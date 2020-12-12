What the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial experience was for Kearney's David Cantral and Gibbon's Cindy Walker

KEARNEY — David Cantral is excited. Cindy Walker is ecstatic.
As Cantral and Walker feel relief, pride and gratitude.
Both were among the 350 people involved in the Grand Island Meridian Moderna COVID-19 double-blind clinical trial this summer and fall.
Cantral, a pulmonologist at both Kearney Regional Medical Center and CHI Health Good Samaritan, has seen suffering from COVID firsthand since the pandemic began last March.
He said his vulnerable medical patients “are very anxious to lessen their risk. This vaccine was made available with unprecedented speed. I feel very lucky to soon have it available to my patients.”
Walker is a retiree from Gibbon who volunteered for the clinical trial for the sake of her children and grandchildren.
“Even though not all my family members were supportive of my decision, I am pretty strong-willed, very healthy and a big believer in vaccines. Those of us who participated in the study will hopefully help to reassure the general public,” she said.
She added, “I have just one regret. I should have bought Moderna stock a month ago.”
Cantral’s tests
A voracious reader of medical journals, Cantral eagerly applied to be tested this summer after he learned that a particular medicine was going into Phase 3 trials, which means broad studies on large groups of people. The Moderna vaccine would be tested in three places in Nebraska — Omaha, Norfolk and Grand Island.
He filled out an application online. He met the criteria; he was under 65 and had no “significant high-risk factors” except high blood pressure, which is controlled by medication. “I thought there was a reasonably good chance I’d be called,” he said.
His wife Kim, a Kearney Regional pharmacist, had a few concerns, but not enough to keep him out of the trials.
Sure enough, in mid-July, they called him. The tests were being done through the Grand Island Clinic. Moderna had contracted the Meridian testing company to conduct the trials.
Initially, Cantral was asked for his medical history and some personal history. He had only one minor stumbling block. Recently, he’d had dinner with his daughter, who developed COVID a few days before his first shot was scheduled. If he tested positive for COVID-19, he could not participate in the trial, but two tests proved negative, so he was cleared.
During his first visit to the clinic in early August, medical staff drew eight vials of blood and did a few other procedures before giving him his first shot. He doesn’t know whether it was the actual medicine or a placebo.
“It was a double-blind study, which means neither the shot-giver nor the recipient knows what’s in the shot,” he said.
He had no side effects except for a fairly sore arm for three or four days.
After his second shot the first week in September, he had diffuse body aches and a headache. “I had fairly significant shaking chills for several hours, and a very sore arm,” he said. His armpit swelled near the site of the inoculation. Most of the symptoms faded after 24 hours, but the swelling continued for four days.
“I was really excited. As a physician who understands how vaccines work, that’s the type of reaction I would expect if my body is developing an immune response to a vaccine,” he said.
He even texted his wife. “I told her I felt awful, but I couldn’t be more excited. I was fairly convinced I had received the active vaccine and not the placebo,” he said.
Since he knew what was causing his symptoms, he went to work that day. “I am pretty much exposed every day, but I’m protected by PPE gear, so my exposures are not high-risk,” he said.
He had no more shots, but he kept an online diary of his symptoms. Researchers had access to that diary via an app he downloaded. They emailed questions every week regarding health issues, including whether he contracted COVID. He never did.
Walker’s shots
Walker, 68, is half Spanish, applied in August to be part of the study by filling out a 20-page form. She thinks she was accepted because of her Spanish heritage.
Like all participants, she was paid $100 for each clinic visit and $30 for each follow-up phone call from the clinic.
She had her first injection Sept. 8 in Grand Island. Since she had no reaction, she believed she received the placebo.
She received the second injection at 10 a.m. Oct. 8. By 8 p.m., she had chills and a fever of 101.5. The next day, she had chills, fever, fatigue and a red lump on her arm two inches below the injection site.
“I felt like I was getting the flu,” she said. Tylenol reduced her symptoms, which disappeared after 36 hours, but the lump on her arm lasted about five days.
When she went back to Grand Island on Nov. 9 for an appointment, the Meridian staff members believed, as did Walker, that she likely received the actual medication with the second shot, not the placebo. People tested were not told which they were given.
Cantral: a doctor’s view
One curiosity for Cantral was that this vaccine, developed by Moderna, is “a completely new technology never used with humans before.”
Traditionally, vaccines involve a virus that has been killed. When injected, the human body develops an immunity to that virus. The Moderna vaccine, however, is composed of a small strand of a virus’ genetic material. It gets incorporated into human cells and then produces a part of that virus, which the body reacts to.
“It uses the body’s own cells to produce the factor that the immune system recognizes as foreign. That’s never been done in humans before,” he said.
“The only small concern I had was that I’d had no real long-term experience with this technology, but on balance, the potential benefit of this vaccine was much higher than the relatively small risk,” he said.
Walker: Get both shots
Walker knows firsthand how critical it is that people get both shots.
Her son Scott Pickel and his wife Lana of Gibbon recently had COVID-19. Both have allergies and asthma. Her son was the sicker of the two, with fever, chills, a cough and fatigue, but both recovered, although neither has yet regained their senses of taste and smell, which is common among COVID patients.
On Friday, Walker’s 17-year-old grandson Kaleb tested positive for COVID.
Walker’s 82-year-old aunt in Watertown, South Dakota, got COVID from her neighborhood coffee group, as did four other members of the six-member group. She received Bamlanivimab, a new antibody infusion.
“Although she had a fever and a cough for 11 days, perhaps that infusion kept her out of the hospital or saved her life,” Walker said. “The younger generation — my sons ages 45, 43 and 38 — don’t seem that interested in or trusting of a vaccine. I suppose that is because they are not as affected like those of us over 60.”
She said physicians will need to educate the public about the possible responses they might have to the vaccine, and the importance of two injections. Medical experts say one shot will cover a person about 52%, but both shots provide 95% coverage.
Walker also knows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said some people may develop a fever or other side effects from the vaccine and could miss work briefly.
“My hope is that the vaccines will be scheduled so not all health care workers in one facility receive the vaccine at the same time. Vaccines scheduled before a weekend or day off would be wise,” she said.
She is grateful for the opportunity to participate in the test. “Would I participate again? Yes, in a heartbeat,” she said.
Cantral: bewildered at COVID
Cantral, a native of North Platte, graduated from Creighton University and from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine. He has been practicing in Kearney since 1994.
Along with his daughter, his parents, both 88 years old and residents of North Platte, had COVID-19, too. Both recovered.
“Whether people get the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine, this means that everybody in the community who put up with the fear of this can begin to relax and start getting back to normal,” he said.
In his 26 years of medicine, he’s never seen anything like COVID-19.
“Not even close. Even the bad influenza strains have been nothing even close to this, both in terms of numbers of people that we see, and the severity of illnesses in some people. These are among the sickest patients I’ve ever taken care of,” he said.
“The sheer severity of lung dysfunction and the duration that they are sick is nothing like previous pneumonia or respiratory infections. Throw in the fact that sick people are coming in two and three times a day to your intensive care unit, and that adds a level of stress and complexity that makes it pretty unique,” he said.
Nine months into the pandemic, medical staff members are exhausted, he added.
“We have plenty of ventilators, and we have adequate physical space, but it’s difficult for ICU nurses. They are among the hardest-working health care workers that I know. They’ve really stepped up throughout this whole thing and performed admirably. We’re lucky to have them,” he said.
Walker: In memoriam
Walker used part of the $500 she has received from participating in the vaccine trial to purchase a tree in memory of Paul Filsinger.
Filsinger was the fiance of Brenda Moeller, who is the mother of Walker’s daughter-in-law Lonna Pickel.
Filsinger was a photographer who was hired to shoot a wedding in Kearney in mid-August. Within a week after the wedding, he was hospitalized with COVID-19. He was on life support when he died five weeks later.
Not long ago, Walker took Moeller shopping for the tree. Moeller chose an autumn blaze maple tree. The Shelton Park Committee planted it in Shelton Park. It will be marked with a plaque.
After the clinical trials, Walker’s best friend texted, “Brave people like you give us light at the end of the tunnel.”
But Walker said, “I am not brave. The brave ones are the front-line medical workers. This is my gift to my sons. Perhaps someday they will tell their grandchildren about the pandemic of 2020 and how their great-grandmother helped pave the way for the vaccine.”
