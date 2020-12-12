What the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial experience was for Kearney's David Cantral and Gibbon's Cindy Walker

He filled out an application online. He met the criteria; he was under 65 and had no “significant high-risk factors” except high blood pressure, which is controlled by medication. “I thought there was a reasonably good chance I’d be called,” he said.

His wife Kim, a Kearney Regional pharmacist, had a few concerns, but not enough to keep him out of the trials.

Sure enough, in mid-July, they called him. The tests were being done through the Grand Island Clinic. Moderna had contracted the Meridian testing company to conduct the trials.

Initially, Cantral was asked for his medical history and some personal history. He had only one minor stumbling block. Recently, he’d had dinner with his daughter, who developed COVID a few days before his first shot was scheduled. If he tested positive for COVID-19, he could not participate in the trial, but two tests proved negative, so he was cleared.

During his first visit to the clinic in early August, medical staff drew eight vials of blood and did a few other procedures before giving him his first shot. He doesn’t know whether it was the actual medicine or a placebo.

“It was a double-blind study, which means neither the shot-giver nor the recipient knows what’s in the shot,” he said.