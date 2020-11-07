What’s next for ag?: Farm Bureau president looks at Trump, Biden differences

AXTELL — How might a Biden presidency be different for Nebraska agriculture than another Trump term?
“We don’t know for sure, but I’ve been thinking about that even before the election,” Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson said as he sat under a tall shade tree in his farmyard southeast of Axtell.
Neither candidate had the required 270 electoral college votes when Nelson talked to the Hub Thursday afternoon.
Nelson said he would expect a second Donald Trump term to have many of the same priorities as the first, including reducing regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency and other federal agencies that affect farmers and ranchers.
“We’ll continue to see efforts related to trade being about a greater balance in trade agreements than were seen in the past,” Nelson said. He hopes ag sales to Japan and other strong export markets will continue, trade relationships will improve in regions such as the European Union, and new opportunities can be developed in Africa and India.
A major Trump administration accomplishment was completing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to replace the original North American Free Trade Agreement.
“Then, of course, there’s China. There’s been so much conversation around trade in China,” Nelson said, noting that Trump probably would continue efforts to renegotiate trade agreements seen as unfair to the United States.
A phase one agreement for China to purchase more U.S. ag products has been implemented. Nelson said farmers and ranchers probably have not regained “the market space we had” there, especially for soybeans, before U.S.-China trade disputes and tariffs grew in 2018.
Biden expectations
“If our next president is President Biden, from a USDA farm program perspective, I think we’re likely to see a similar amount of money that goes into farm programs,” Nelson said. “... How that money is allocated among programs and producers might be different.”
The current farm bill expires in 2023.
Nelson’s concerns are more regulations and how similar Biden’s environmental policies will be to the Green New Deal proposed by more liberal Democrats. Nelson expects Biden to have a greater focus on climate change even if his specific plan is different than the Green New Deal.
Trade policies
One of Trump’s first acts as president was withdrawing the United States from the 11-member Trans-Pacific Partnership. The trade agreement involving major and/or growing U.S. ag markets such as Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, would reduce tariffs and other trade barriers for participants.
Nelson hasn’t heard any talk about the possibility of rejoining the TPP under a Biden presidency, but he noted that Trump prefers unilateral, not multilateral, trade agreements.
“Either way, we need to get agreements done,” Nelson added.
“The overall objective is to have a level playing field in trade without tariffs or restrictions on either side,” he said. “I’ve said many times that I don’t think tariffs are a good long-term trade strategy, but tariffs can provide leverage on a short-term basis.”
With little heard about trade from Biden, Nelson said, “Our hope would be that there’s a continuation of a desire to extend farm trade and grow trade of U.S. agriculture products around the world in every way possible.”
He’d like to see Marquette native Darci Vetter in a Biden Administration role.
As chief agricultural negotiator from 2014 to 2017 at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative — a Senate-confirmed President Barack Obama appointment with the rank of ambassador — she was responsible for negotiations that included the TPP and trade agreements with China, Japan and Brazil.
Nelson said Vetter did an outstanding job representing U.S. agriculture around the world.
“If Biden is the next president, I hope, believe, it would be good to have her and those like her in roles promoting agriculture,” he added.
COVID-19
Nelson recalled that after the March 2019 bomb cyclone triggered massive flooding across Nebraska, resulting in crop, livestock and property losses, people said they couldn’t wait for next year because nothing could be worse than 2019.
“Then we have COVID-19,” he said.
Nelson said he’s not the right person to say whether Trump or Biden would do the right thing to address the pandemic going forward.
The biggest initial economic impact on farmers, ranchers and small communities was the disruption in the retail marketplace, especially for beef, he said.
The farm-to-table supply chain was turned upside down as restaurants and schools closed, millions of people shifted to home workspaces, and food processors dealt with employee safety issues.
“We learned the food supply chain is more sensitive than we thought it was,” Nelson said. “We also learned that it takes more time to adjust to significant changes.”
Ag economic hits
A June report from Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Platte Institute June estimated Nebraska’s 2020 ag economy losses due to COVID-19 could reach $3.7 billion if economic conditions didn’t improve.
Nelson said it’s hard to know if that still is a valid number because the pandemic is on the rise again and market prices have increased recently for some hard hit commodities.
“There are lots of factors that relate to the price of corn, price of soybeans and price of beef. Trade is a factor ... supply and demand is a factor, as well,” he explained.
The June analysis also estimated that 35%-50% of Nebraska’s net 2020 farm income could come from COVID-19 related federal assistance.
The pandemic losses followed the 2019 floods, which followed the 2018 downturn in export sales. Two Farm Bureau analyses estimated the cost to Nebraska ag producers of retaliatory tariffs from trade disputes with China at $695 million-$1.026 billion by December 2018 and nearly $1 billion more by September 2019.
“The negative effects of COVID for farmers and ranchers are on top of multiple years of declining net income,” Nelson said. He believes the higher prices, USDA programs to help cover trade and natural disaster losses, and other federal assistance will allow most Nebraska producers to be OK.
“I remain very optimistic about the future,” he said. “Technologies available to farmers and ranchers today are unlike anything we’ve seen before. Efficiency continues to improve. The opportunities for individual producers to use social media to direct-market their production are greater than they’ve ever been.”
