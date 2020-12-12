‘What a Thrill,’ Clinton in Kearney

Twenty years ago this week, President Bill Clinton became an honorary Loper.
It was on Friday, Dec. 8, 2000 — 44 days before the conclusion of his presidency — when Clinton touched down at Kearney Regional Airport, shook hands with local political leaders and dignitaries, and then delivered a speech on global affairs at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The White House had announced only a week or so earlier that Clinton would visit Kearney. The announcement touched off a flurry of preparations by law enforcement, the hospital, UNK and the Kearney Hub’s newsroom team. Reporters and editors were determined to cover the Clinton visit from stem to stern. We knew there would be intense interest in a presidential visit, even though the Democratic guest of honor was about as popular in Nebraska as a skunk at a family picnic.
In 1992, Clinton finished third on Nebraska’s presidential ticket and fared only marginally better in 2016 when he ran for re-election.
Maybe it’s because he did so poorly with Nebraska voters that Clinton waited until the 11th hour of his presidency to visit the Cornhusker State.
He had set foot in the 49 other states, but his conspicuous absence here had some Nebraskans giving up hope. Some of us figured that, if he ever did visit Nebraska, he would land in Omaha or Lincoln, where 90% of Nebraskans call home.
It was a blow to Omahans’ and Lincolnites’ ego when the White House said Clinton was coming to Kearney.
How could the president choose to visit the “hicks” of south-central Nebraska, asked The Daily Nebraskan student newspaper at UNL. Other jealous and unsophisticated protests of Kearney’s selection appeared in the Hub’s Letters to the Editor, but former Kearney surgeon Dan Slawski defended Kearney’s honor.
“We are as much of what Nebraska is about as are Lincoln or Omaha,” Slawski wrote to the Hub about the decent, honest and hardworking people of this region.
Kearney residents — or “outstate” Nebraskans, as the city folk called us — had stomached a load of the urbanites’ abuse in the year before Clinton’s visit.
As the $60 million Great Platte River Road Archway went up over Interstate 80, a few Nebraskans saluted Kearney’s boldness in building the unique monument to our nation’s westward migration. Other Nebraskans mocked us. In the Omaha World-Herald, it was just “the arch” in lower-case letters. OWH refused to call it The Archway. Intellectual types in Lincoln called it a monumental monstrosity that surely would fail.
The Archway came close to failing on several occasions. However, just six months after the attraction’s opening on June 9, 2000, it hosted its first president.
After his speech at UNK, Clinton spent more than an hour inside The Archway. He said he was impressed by the experience.
So, too, were most of the young and old who caught a glimpse of Clinton as he rolled down Kearney’s streets, or the 6,500 Nebraskans who crammed into UNK’s Health and Sports Center for his speech.
Clinton’s Election Day luck in Nebraska may have been lousy, but on that bright and sunny Dec. 8 in Kearney, he and the estimated 14,000 who saw him were connected.
The Hub’s next day headline read: “What a Thrill.”
Twenty years later, many of us still remember when a U.S. president stopped for a visit.
