‘What a Thrill,’ Clinton in Kearney

Twenty years ago this week, President Bill Clinton became an honorary Loper.

It was on Friday, Dec. 8, 2000 — 44 days before the conclusion of his presidency — when Clinton touched down at Kearney Regional Airport, shook hands with local political leaders and dignitaries, and then delivered a speech on global affairs at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The White House had announced only a week or so earlier that Clinton would visit Kearney. The announcement touched off a flurry of preparations by law enforcement, the hospital, UNK and the Kearney Hub’s newsroom team. Reporters and editors were determined to cover the Clinton visit from stem to stern. We knew there would be intense interest in a presidential visit, even though the Democratic guest of honor was about as popular in Nebraska as a skunk at a family picnic.

In 1992, Clinton finished third on Nebraska’s presidential ticket and fared only marginally better in 2016 when he ran for re-election.

Maybe it’s because he did so poorly with Nebraska voters that Clinton waited until the 11th hour of his presidency to visit the Cornhusker State.