Western wildfire smoke may affect central Nebraska today

KEARNEY — The wildfires in the west could affect this area 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The NWS expects smoke to settle near the surface, causing reduced visibility and possible health hazards.

Individuals with preexisting conditions who are susceptible to air quality issues may be impacted if they are outdoors Wednesday and Wednesday night. This includes people at work, school athletic practices and other outdoor events.

Areas west of Highway 281 in eastern Nebraska will be affected. Thicker smoke is expected in areas west and southwest of Kearney.

