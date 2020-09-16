Western wildfire smoke may affect central Nebraska today

A person rides a skateboard along the Willamette River as smoke from wildfires partially obscures the Tilikum Crossing Bridge, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Portland, Ore.
John Locher
KEARNEY — The wildfires in the west could affect this area 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
The NWS expects smoke to settle near the surface, causing reduced visibility and possible health hazards.
Individuals with preexisting conditions who are susceptible to air quality issues may be impacted if they are outdoors Wednesday and Wednesday night. This includes people at work, school athletic practices and other outdoor events.
Areas west of Highway 281 in eastern Nebraska will be affected. Thicker smoke is expected in areas west and southwest of Kearney.
Photos: See the Hotshots and firefighters battling the West Coast wildfires
Northwest Wildfires
A firefighter works to put out hotspots, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, after a wildfire destroyed homes and outbuildings in Graham, Wash., overnight south of Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Oregon Pacific Northwest Wildfires
Firefighters with the Monitor Fire Department wait alongside the road surrounded by smoke in an area destroyed by a wildfire Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, near Mill City, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
California Wildfires
Firefighters from Vandenberg Air Force Base monitor a controlled burn to help slow the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Nic Coury
California Wildfires
A firefighter shoots an incendiary device during a back burn to help control the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Nic Coury
California Wildfires
Max Blanton, a firefighter with Vandenberg Air Force Base, prepares to throw an incendiary device during a back burn to help control the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif,. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Nic Coury
California Wildfires
Firefighters monitor a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Nic Coury
California Wildfires
Firefighters monitor a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Nic Coury
California Wildfires
Firefighters monitor a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Nic Coury
California Wildfires
Firefighters monitor a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Nic Coury
California Wildfires
Firefighters light a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Nic Coury
Pacific Northwest Wildfires
Jackson County District 5 firefighter Captain Aaron Bustard, right, and Andy Buckingham work on a smoldering fire in a burned neighborhood in Talent, Ore., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, as destructive wildfires devastate the region. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
Paula Bronstein
Pacific Northwest Wildfires
Jackson County District 5 firefighter Captain Aaron Bustard works on a smoldering fire in a burned neighborhood in Talent, Ore., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, as destructive wildfires devastate the region. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
Paula Bronstein
California Wildfires
Members of firefighters walk in line during a wildfire in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Three fast-spreading California wildfires sent people fleeing Saturday, with one trapping campers at a reservoir in the Sierra National Forest, as a brutal heat wave pushed temperatures into triple digits in many parts of state.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
California Wildfires
A firefighter stands on his fire truck as an air tanker files over a wildfire in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
California Wildfires
A firefighter watches a wildfire in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
APTOPIX California Wildfires
A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
California Wildfires
Firefighter Cody Carter battles the North Complex Fire in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
California Wildfires
A member of the Laguna Hotshots, out of the Cleveland National Forest, monitors flames caused by the Creek Fire, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Big Creek, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
California Wildfires
Members of the Laguna Hotshots, out of the Cleveland National Forest, monitor hot spots while fighting the Creek Fire, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Big Creek, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
California Wildfires
Members of the Laguna Hotshots, out of the Cleveland National Forest, walk down a hillside while fighting the Creek Fire, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Big Creek, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Wildfires Photo Gallery
Members of the Laguna Hotshots, out of the Cleveland National Forest, walk on a road while fighting the Creek Fire, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Big Creek, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
