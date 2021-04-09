Western art exhibit opens at The Archway gallery with 17 pieces

KEARNEY — The Archway is opening a new exhibit just in time for the summer travel season.

During 2020, the Archway staff converted a meeting room into an art gallery and installed a show featuring 17 artworks that feature scenes of the history and wildlife of the Platte River Valley.

The artworks are part of a generous donation to the Archway from Charlie and Suzy Wright of Lincoln. The gallery’s opening exhibit features prints by Frederic Remington, Charles Russell and Albert Bierstadt, along with original drawings by Scottsbluff native Charles Simmons, and cowboy writer and illustrator Will James.

The opening exhibit includes wildlife art by Neal Anderson and Michael Forsberg.

Visitors to the exhibit also will find a Springfield Model 1873 carbine of the type that was issued to the U.S. Cavalry. The serial number on this particular firearm indicates that it probably was issued to a member of the 7th Cavalry Regiment and used at the battle of Little Big Horn.

The carbine held a special interest for Charlie Wright who wrote a book about the broken promises and failed treaties that led to the famous battle called, “Law at Little Big Horn: Due Process Denied.”