West Nile virus found on mosquitoes in Dawson and Phelps counties

KEARNEY — Mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Dawson and Phelps counties, Two Rivers Public Health Department has reported.
At this time, there have been no positive human cases in Nebraska, which is significant because Nebraska identified 32 human cases of West Nile Virus last year. August and September are when most human West Nile illnesses occur.
Humans should use insect repellent every time they go outdoors, Susan Puckett, Two Rivers community health nurse, said. West Nile Virus is spread to humans after they are bitten by a mosquito which has the virus. “Just one bite can make you very ill,” Puckett said.
Mosquitoes are most active in the mornings and evenings. Wear long pants and light colored, long-sleeved shirts. The best insect repellents contain DEET. For those with DEET sensitivities, use IR3535, Oil of Eucalyptus or Picaridin.
Mosquitoes lay eggs in water, so reduce the mosquito population around your home by draining any standing water you have. If your bird bath contains water, use mosquito dunks. These prevent mosquito eggs from hatching and will not affect other animals such as birds or dogs.
To request dunks, call Two Rivers 888-669-7154, or visit trphd.org.
