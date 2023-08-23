LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first death attributed to the West Nile Virus has been reported in the Panhandle. No details were provided.

The death occurred earlier than last year, when the state’s first West Nile Virus death occurred in September.

Nebraska has seen an average of six West Nile Virus deaths in each of the last five years. The most was 13 deaths in 2018, and the fewest was one in both 2019 and 2020.

While 80% of people who become infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms, it can lead to serious issues such as inflammation of the brain, and even death, in about one percent of victims.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services encourages Nebraskans to:

Use Environmental Protection Agency registered insect repellents with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants

Use 0.5% permethrin to treat clothing and gear (such as boots, pants, socks and tents) or buy permethrin-treated clothing and gear.

Take extra precautions when outside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

Stop mosquitoes from laying eggs in or near water. Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots or trash containers.