West Nile virus cases confirmed in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department has confirmed the first human cases of West Nile virus in its seven-county region: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
West Nile Virus is spread to people after they are bitten by a mosquito that has the virus. Susan Puckett, Two Rivers community health nurse, urged residents to use insect repellent every time they go outdoors.
“Just one bite can make you very ill,” she said. Most human cases occur in August and September.
West Nile virus symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea and/or rash. A few people develop severe symptoms that can include neurological illness such as disorientation, seizures, encephalitis or meningitis. People with those symptoms should seek medical attention.
Puckett also urges caution in the mornings and evenings, when mosquitoes are most active. People should wear pants and light-colored, long-sleeved shirts. The best insect repellents contain DEET. Those with DEET sensitivities can use IR3535, Oil of Eucalyptus or Picaridin.
Mosquitoes lay eggs in water, so drain any standing water. Use mosquito dunks in a bird bath that has water in it all the time. The dunks prevent the mosquito eggs from hatching and will not affect other animals such as birds or dogs. Those in need of dunks may contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.
Visit www.trphd.org for more information.