West Nile virus cases confirmed in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department has confirmed the first human cases of West Nile virus in its seven-county region: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

West Nile Virus is spread to people after they are bitten by a mosquito that has the virus. Susan Puckett, Two Rivers community health nurse, urged residents to use insect repellent every time they go outdoors.

“Just one bite can make you very ill,” she said. Most human cases occur in August and September.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

West Nile virus symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea and/or rash. A few people develop severe symptoms that can include neurological illness such as disorientation, seizures, encephalitis or meningitis. People with those symptoms should seek medical attention.

Puckett also urges caution in the mornings and evenings, when mosquitoes are most active. People should wear pants and light-colored, long-sleeved shirts. The best insect repellents contain DEET. Those with DEET sensitivities can use IR3535, Oil of Eucalyptus or Picaridin.