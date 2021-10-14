Wendell displays collection of native art at Holdrege museum

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The collection, curated by David V. Wendell, a fifth-generation descendant of the Swedish Nebraska family, highlights the heritage of the Cornhusker State and points west as seen through the eyes of its native populations, the earliest non-indigenous pioneers, its landscapes and the landmarks that symbolized the character and grit of its people.

In a sampling of the larger collection, an assemblage of imagery from the Wild (and, in some places, more tamed) West capture the spirit of a bygone era while catching glimpses of its traditions and trades that continue today.

Among the names found within the exhibition are the classics of Frederic Remington and Charles Russell, along with the more contemporary portraits of the West by Nebraska natives Herb Mignery and George Lundeen, all epitomizing the spirit of the prairie in its people, wildlife and natural wonders.

Native American Indians are tributed, including the Sioux (Dakota), Pawnee and Omahas, by internationally acclaimed artists George Catlin, Charles Bird King, Z. S. Liang and Mian Situ. The settlers who followed are preserved by the colorful brush strokes of the many professional artists from Europe or the American East Coast who rode with the wagon trains alongside them such as Albert Bierstadt, Thomas Worthington Whittredge and Olaf Wieghorst.