Wendell displays collection of native art at Holdrege museum

HOLDREGE — In recognition of the month of National Indigenous Peoples Week, the Nebraska Prairie Museum announces the opening of an exhibition featuring the imagery and sculptural talents of some of the nation’s most prominent names in American Indian art.
Indigenous Peoples Week was established in the late 20th century to focus attention upon the cultures and peoples who occupied the North American continent before the arrival of European colonists. It is held annually to coincide with the traditional Columbus Day holiday.
The exhibition, titled “Palette of the Prairie: A History of the American West in Art,” will be dedicated in a grand opening ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Nebraska Prairie Museum, 2701 N. Burlington Ave. in Holdrege. The event will include an exclusive private showing of the display by David V. Wendell, exhibit curator; keynote address by Holdrege native and the founder of the Embury Library of American Art at the University of Nebraska’s Love Library, Stuart Embury; and dedicatory remarks by Nebraska Prairie Museum Director Micah Huyser.
The grand opening and reception is open to the public, along with self-guided or private group tours of the exhibit and museum complex during the museum’s daily business hours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. on weekends.
“Palette of the Prairie: A History of the American West in Art” is composed of more than 50 two-dimensional and three-dimensional works of art from the collections of the Wendell family, which has planted its roots in south central Nebraska for more than a century and a half.
The collection, curated by David V. Wendell, a fifth-generation descendant of the Swedish Nebraska family, highlights the heritage of the Cornhusker State and points west as seen through the eyes of its native populations, the earliest non-indigenous pioneers, its landscapes and the landmarks that symbolized the character and grit of its people.
In a sampling of the larger collection, an assemblage of imagery from the Wild (and, in some places, more tamed) West capture the spirit of a bygone era while catching glimpses of its traditions and trades that continue today.
Among the names found within the exhibition are the classics of Frederic Remington and Charles Russell, along with the more contemporary portraits of the West by Nebraska natives Herb Mignery and George Lundeen, all epitomizing the spirit of the prairie in its people, wildlife and natural wonders.
Native American Indians are tributed, including the Sioux (Dakota), Pawnee and Omahas, by internationally acclaimed artists George Catlin, Charles Bird King, Z. S. Liang and Mian Situ. The settlers who followed are preserved by the colorful brush strokes of the many professional artists from Europe or the American East Coast who rode with the wagon trains alongside them such as Albert Bierstadt, Thomas Worthington Whittredge and Olaf Wieghorst.
Cowboys and cowgirls, however, are central to the exhibition, with portrayals from the 19th and 20th centuries by award-winning artists Maynard Dixon, G. Harvey, Martin Grelle, and Charlie Dye, the latter a founding member of the Cowboy Artists of America.
These traditions are kept alive today in the halls of the exhibit by modern cowboy and cowgirl artists, Michael Hagel, Karen Noles, Todd Williams and James Rey, each themselves native artists of Nebraska.
For more information, call 308-995-5015 or nebraskaprairiemuseum.com.