Wells Fargo gifts $15K to Kearney Area Habitat for Humanity

KEARNEY — Kearney Area Habitat for Humanity has received a $15,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to help build an affordable house in Kearney.

It’s part of the foundation’s $8.1 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International to build, renovate and repair more than 350 affordable homes across the United States.

“We’ve had a rich history of working with the Kearney Area Habitat for Humanity to strengthen our neighborhoods through philanthropy and volunteerism,” said Kirk Kellner of Omaha, regional Wells Fargo president. “Safe and stable housing enables people to build upon the rest of their life.”

Local Habitat for Humanity Fundraising committee member Jim McKenzie said, “This $15,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation is huge! These loyal supporters are paying for all roof trusses, all of the windows, all the drywall, plus every cabinet and 50 percent of the concrete for this year’s second home.

“Combining their generosity with our amazing volunteer crews really accelerates having another much needed simple, decent affordable home become a reality.”