Weight of The World lifted as Bryce Jensen leaves nonprofit theatre

KEARNEY — After almost 10 years at the helm of The World Theatre, Executive Director Bryce Jensen is leaving the nonprofit to pursue new opportunities.
“Hopefully I can enjoy The World Theatre instead of worrying about it,” said Jensen, 44, whose leadership role meant spending weekends, weekdays and whatever time was required to keep the volunteer-staffed theater afloat.
Jensen’s new job as a video producer will have him working for Central Community College out of its Grand Island campus. It’s the same job he had before becoming the executive director at The World.
His work at the theater began in 2012. That was four years after the World Twin Theatre was purchased by the nonprofit foundation and initial renovations had been completed. They included removal of the wall that separated the theater’s two screens and installation of luxury seating on the main level and a new concession stand.
Mark Orr, chairman of The World Theatre Foundation Board of Directors, said Jensen definitely left his mark.
“Bryce’s work on everything from our film programming to our website has been instrumental in bringing The World Theatre back to life. We cannot thank Bryce enough, and we wish him all the best in his next chapter.”
In his announcement about Jensen, Orr said The World Theatre Board has elected him as interim executive director and that Taylor Moore will serve as the theater’s new house manager.
Jensen’s departure comes as The World cautiously reopens following its closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Work and fundraising proceeded during the closure on major remodeling and equipment upgrades in the 1927 vaudeville theater. The $700,000 effort included remodeling of the balcony and installation of luxury seating, and repairs and upgrades to the stage and dressing rooms to accommodate live performances and events. The lobby area also was enhanced with a lounge on the south side and a candy shop on the north.
Jensen’s final year also included launching of a pop-up drive-in movie theater at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. The outdoor theater helped to keep The World afloat financially and gave audiences the opportunity to view drive-in favorites such as “Grease,” “Goonies,” “Independence Day” and “E.T.”
Jensen said today that money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program was key in keeping The World afloat earlier in the pandemic, but that donor and community support was essential while the theater was closed for health and safety reasons.
“This is a nonprofit and relies on community support. If we weren’t well supported it could have been a darker outcome,” he said.
Orr said The World’s mission “to bring to central Nebraska a better alternative to commercial Hollywood fare by celebrating the motion picture as art” will continue. “One year after shutting down operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are thrilled to say that our doors are open again.”
Jensen said it’s gratifying to see that The World has become an entertainment and cultural mainstay. “It’s turned into a thing where people are looking to see what we’re showing and then taking their families.”
Jensen’s last day will be April 9.