Weight of The World lifted as Bryce Jensen leaves nonprofit theatre

KEARNEY — After almost 10 years at the helm of The World Theatre, Executive Director Bryce Jensen is leaving the nonprofit to pursue new opportunities.

“Hopefully I can enjoy The World Theatre instead of worrying about it,” said Jensen, 44, whose leadership role meant spending weekends, weekdays and whatever time was required to keep the volunteer-staffed theater afloat.

Jensen’s new job as a video producer will have him working for Central Community College out of its Grand Island campus. It’s the same job he had before becoming the executive director at The World.

His work at the theater began in 2012. That was four years after the World Twin Theatre was purchased by the nonprofit foundation and initial renovations had been completed. They included removal of the wall that separated the theater’s two screens and installation of luxury seating on the main level and a new concession stand.

Mark Orr, chairman of The World Theatre Foundation Board of Directors, said Jensen definitely left his mark.

“Bryce’s work on everything from our film programming to our website has been instrumental in bringing The World Theatre back to life. We cannot thank Bryce enough, and we wish him all the best in his next chapter.”