Weekend of activities planned in Gibbon for Fourth of July

GIBBON — Gibbon residents will celebrate the Fourth of July a day early this year.
The Gibbon Independence Weekend Celebration will kick off Saturday with a parade, food vendors in the park and a road rally/scavenger hunt. The community also is celebrating its 150th anniversary.
This year’s theme is “With Pride in Our History, We Move Toward Our Future.” The grand marshals for this year’s parade are the Gibbon Heritage Center board of directors. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Ice cream bars and Bomb Pops will be served at the Gibbon Baptist Church during the parade.
Food vendors, including Sprockets Famous Freedom Dogs, Mary Chuy’s, Dona Mary’s and Smokin’ Smith BBQ, will be serving food at Pioneer Park following the parade. The Gibbon Boys’ basketball and golf teams will be serving ice cream and lemonade at the park.
Shimmers Dunk Tank will be downtown following the parade, and there will be free swimming at the city pool from 1-5 p.m. The Road Rally/Scavenger Hunt lineup will start at 12:30 p.m. at Buffalo Chipz. The cost is $20 per car, and the last car leaves by 1 p.m.
The Widdowson-Whitefoot Memorial Tractor Drive - Veterans Memorial Salute will honor all veterans and those who love old tractors, said Gibbon Heritage Center board member Jean Widdowson. Participants are invited to drive as a group during the parade, and they will embark on a tractor drive around Gibbon following lunch Saturday. The drive is in honor of George Widdowson and Dale Whitefoot.
An interdenominational church service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Davis Park. A meal will be served following the service at Faith United Methodist Church.
The Gibbon Heritage Center will open at 2 p.m. Sunday, and a tour of historical Gibbon sites will begin at 2 p.m. at the Heritage Center. Camelot Transportation will be providing vans for the tour that will include buildings in downtown Gibbon and historic homes in town, said Widdowson.
Preregistration for the tour is available at the Gibbon Library or by calling 308-216-0095. Booklets will be available at the Heritage Center.
Organizers are expecting a large turnout after last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.
“I think it’s going to be good. I think people are ready to be out,” Widdowson said.