Weekend of activities planned in Gibbon for Fourth of July

GIBBON — Gibbon residents will celebrate the Fourth of July a day early this year.

The Gibbon Independence Weekend Celebration will kick off Saturday with a parade, food vendors in the park and a road rally/scavenger hunt. The community also is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

This year’s theme is “With Pride in Our History, We Move Toward Our Future.” The grand marshals for this year’s parade are the Gibbon Heritage Center board of directors. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Ice cream bars and Bomb Pops will be served at the Gibbon Baptist Church during the parade.

Food vendors, including Sprockets Famous Freedom Dogs, Mary Chuy’s, Dona Mary’s and Smokin’ Smith BBQ, will be serving food at Pioneer Park following the parade. The Gibbon Boys’ basketball and golf teams will be serving ice cream and lemonade at the park.

Shimmers Dunk Tank will be downtown following the parade, and there will be free swimming at the city pool from 1-5 p.m. The Road Rally/Scavenger Hunt lineup will start at 12:30 p.m. at Buffalo Chipz. The cost is $20 per car, and the last car leaves by 1 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}