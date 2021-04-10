Week of the Young Child shows importance of educating young children

KEARNEY — Several Kearney organizations will come together next week to celebrate and educate young children.
Bright Futures Preschool, Kearney Public Schools, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Buffalo County Community Health Partners join the National Association for the Education of Young Children to acknowledge the importance of educating young children by celebrating the Week of the Young Child next week in Kearney.
“Early childhood is so, so, so important. Research will tell you when children have early childhood education that sets them up for success later in life,” said Bright Futures Preschool Principal Megan Schmidt. “We are bringing awareness that early childhood is important and want to celebrate that.”
The Week of the Young Child started in 1971 with the National Association for the Education of Young Children as a way to recognize that the early years lay a foundation for children’s success.
The week’s events aim to bring awareness to the different programs and agencies available for children and families in the area and to help children get involved in programs up to kindergarten.
Week of the Young Child begins with the Music Monday kickoff event. Students will Zoom with musicians from Kearney High School and Horizon and Sunrise Middle Schools. Students at various child care centers and schools will be welcomed by Louie the Loper, student athletes, bands, singers, dancers and more.
Students and families will have a chance to celebrate with a barbecue and carnival from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Mall in Kearney. There will be free food, a DJ, games, giveaways and more. Families also can access community programs and register children for preschool or kindergarten.
On Thursday, local daycare centers will provide artwork to be displayed at the Hilltop Mall. Families can enjoy a family-appropriate movie at Golden Ticket Cinema. The week’s events will wrap up with Family Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in Downtown on the Bricks. Families are encouraged to get out to explore the community.
“The events are free and no cost involved. It’s a way to really be able to learn more about the resources we have in our community,” Schmidt said.