Week of the Young Child shows importance of educating young children

KEARNEY — Several Kearney organizations will come together next week to celebrate and educate young children.

Bright Futures Preschool, Kearney Public Schools, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Buffalo County Community Health Partners join the National Association for the Education of Young Children to acknowledge the importance of educating young children by celebrating the Week of the Young Child next week in Kearney.

“Early childhood is so, so, so important. Research will tell you when children have early childhood education that sets them up for success later in life,” said Bright Futures Preschool Principal Megan Schmidt. “We are bringing awareness that early childhood is important and want to celebrate that.”

The Week of the Young Child started in 1971 with the National Association for the Education of Young Children as a way to recognize that the early years lay a foundation for children’s success.

The week’s events aim to bring awareness to the different programs and agencies available for children and families in the area and to help children get involved in programs up to kindergarten.