KEARNEY — Organizations from across the state and community are coming together next month to celebrate and support early learners and their families.
Kearney Area Week of the Young Child is scheduled for April 3-7, with a variety of activities planned for families, educators, community members and advocates for young children. This year’s celebration has a camping theme.
Established in 1971 by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, Week of the Young Child events are planned across the country to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families and recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.
The local event is sponsored by the UNK College of Education, UNK’s Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center, UNK Dining, Kearney Public Schools, Bright Futures Preschool, Buffalo County Community Partners, Rooted in Relationships, Buffett Early Childhood Institute, Nebraska Early Learning Connection, Prevent Child Abuse Nebraska, Communities for Kids and Hilltop Mall.
“During Kearney Area Week of the Young Child, our main goal is to provide supports for our young children and their families. We want to make sure they have the resources they need to be their best selves,” said Chelsea Bartling, director of the Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center.
Schedule of events
Monday, April 3 – 5-8 p.m.
Kickoff event at Sonic Drive-In, 4807 Third Ave. Stop by for a meal, snack or beverage, with proceeds supporting CASA.
Tuesday, April 4 – 5-7 p.m.
“Celebrate the Young Children” event at Hilltop Mall, 5011 Second Ave., with camping-themed food, games, prizes and access to local agencies and community programs. Mall businesses are also asked to join in the fun. This event is free to attend.
Thursday, April 6 – 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Kindergarten Transition Night at Bright Futures Preschool, 1511 Fifth Ave. This is an opportunity for parents to talk to KPS professionals before their child starts kindergarten this fall. Teachers, principals, counselors, social workers, specialists, enrollment, dining and other areas will all be represented. Registration is available at kearneypublicschools.org/parentnight.
Friday, April 7 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Family Friday Make & Take” event at the Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center, 2121 College Ave. If you miss the Tuesday or Thursday night events, stop by the Plambeck Center and pick up a free “make and take” bag featuring fun, interactive activities for the family.