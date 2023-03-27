Schedule of events

Monday, April 3 – 5-8 p.m.

Kickoff event at Sonic Drive-In, 4807 Third Ave. Stop by for a meal, snack or beverage, with proceeds supporting CASA.

Tuesday, April 4 – 5-7 p.m.

“Celebrate the Young Children” event at Hilltop Mall, 5011 Second Ave., with camping-themed food, games, prizes and access to local agencies and community programs. Mall businesses are also asked to join in the fun. This event is free to attend.

Thursday, April 6 – 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Transition Night at Bright Futures Preschool, 1511 Fifth Ave. This is an opportunity for parents to talk to KPS professionals before their child starts kindergarten this fall. Teachers, principals, counselors, social workers, specialists, enrollment, dining and other areas will all be represented. Registration is available at kearneypublicschools.org/parentnight.

Friday, April 7 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Family Friday Make & Take” event at the Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center, 2121 College Ave. If you miss the Tuesday or Thursday night events, stop by the Plambeck Center and pick up a free “make and take” bag featuring fun, interactive activities for the family.

For more information, contact Bartling at 308-865-1576 or bartlingc@unk.edu.