Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Two Rivers COVID-19 statistics
Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Two Rivers COVID-19 statistics

TWO PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT

- Number of people over age 16 fully vaccinated: 33,709

- Percentage vaccinated over age 16: 44.6%

Percentage vaccinated, by county:

Kearney: 48.5%

Buffalo: 45.9%

Franklin: 45.3%

Dawson: 42.6%

Gosper: 42.2%

Phelps: 41.3%

Harlan: 40.2%

- New cases May 14-21: 14

- Total cases since 3/20/20: 10,605

- Deaths since 3/20/20: 120

- Deaths in the past week: 0

STATEWIDE

New cases Tuesday: 71

Hospitalized patients Wednesday morning: 79

Cases since 3/20/20: 223,197

Deaths reported Tuesday: 0

Deaths since 3/20/20: 2,249

Nebraskans over age 11 fully vaccinated: 42.2%

Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or visit trphd.org.

Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 16 and over are available through Two Rivers. Register at trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov.

Free vaccinations are also available at ABC Drug and Gift, Walmart, HyVee, Valley Pharmacy, Family Fresh Market, U-Save Pharmacy and Medicap. Check their websites or call for dates and times.

