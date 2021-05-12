Wednesday, May 12 COVID-19 statistics in Two Rivers district

Two Rivers Public Health Department:
New cases Monday: 1 (Buffalo County)
New cases Tuesday: 6
Buffalo County: 3
Dawson County: 1
Phelps County: 2
Cases since 3/20/20: 10,595
Deaths since 3/20/21: 120
Fully vaccinated = 32,602
Percentage of people over 16 vaccinated, by county:
Kearney: 47.5
Franklin: 43.5
Buffalo: 43.8
Dawson: 41.3
Gosper: 41.2
Phelps: 40.3
Harlan: 39
Nebraska DHHS:
New cases: 97
Total statewide cases since 3/20/20: 222,088
Hospitalized as of 5/12: 130
Percentage fully vaccinated statewide: 49.9%
Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or trphd.org.
Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.
To register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov
Free vaccines are also available at all pharmacies, including those in supermarkets. Visit their websites for details.