Wednesday, May 12 COVID-19 statistics in Two Rivers district
Wednesday, May 12 COVID-19 statistics in Two Rivers district

Two Rivers Public Health Department:

New cases Monday: 1 (Buffalo County)

New cases Tuesday: 6

Buffalo County: 3

Dawson County: 1

Phelps County: 2

Cases since 3/20/20: 10,595

Deaths since 3/20/21: 120

Fully vaccinated = 32,602

Percentage of people over 16 vaccinated, by county:

Kearney: 47.5

Franklin: 43.5

Buffalo: 43.8

Dawson: 41.3

Gosper: 41.2

Phelps: 40.3

Harlan: 39

Nebraska DHHS:

New cases: 97

Total statewide cases since 3/20/20: 222,088

Hospitalized as of 5/12: 130

Percentage fully vaccinated statewide: 49.9%

Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or trphd.org.

Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.

To register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov

Free vaccines are also available at all pharmacies, including those in supermarkets. Visit their websites for details.

