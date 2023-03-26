KEARNEY — National Vietnam War Recognition Day will be observed at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Apollo Park at 507 W. 33rd Street, just north of Harmon Park.
A short program will honor all Nebraska Vietnam-era veterans with prayers, a bell ringing, honor guard and taps.
The program commemorates March 29, 1973, the day the last of the U.S. ground combat troops left Vietnam.
Participants will remember the 1986 Monument and Wall, the 2011 Wall Committee and the 2022 Wall Reunion and Bench gift.
For more information, call Denny Houska at 308-233-1612 or email DennysBuzz@gmail.com.
