KEARNEY — The Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska again is offering its Weatherization Assistance Program.
Through this program, service providers will install, at no charge, energy-efficient measures in the homes of income qualified individuals. This includes:
- Furnace and water heater inspections
- Adding insulation in attics and walls
- Attic ventilation
- Insulating crawl spaces, water heater jackets and water heater pipes
- Weather-stripping and caulking around doors, windows, and general heat waste areas
- Repairing broken windows and doors.
These upgrades can result in an average savings of 24 percent for homes with gas utilities and 11 percent for homes with electric utilities.
Since its founding in 1976, the WAP program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy, has provided weatherization services to more than 7 million low-income families.
For more information, call the Community Action Partnership at 308-865-5680 or visit communityactionmidne.com.