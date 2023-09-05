Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 12:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2023 in Kearney, NE
