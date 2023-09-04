The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2023 in Kearney, NE
