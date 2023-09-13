Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kearney. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few severe storms are possible late tonight in North Central Nebraska.
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's weather …
Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…