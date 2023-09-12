Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few severe storms are possible late tonight in North Central Nebraska.
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's weather …
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…