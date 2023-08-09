Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.