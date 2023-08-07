Temperatures will be warm Monday in Kearney. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees to…
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…