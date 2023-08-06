Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds…