Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.