The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from THU 9:29 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.