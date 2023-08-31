Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Friday night there is a chance for showers and storms as a cold front moves in. This will bring cooler weather to the state for the weekend.
