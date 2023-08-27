Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe storm potential and cooler weather returns for Nebraska, Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has the forecast
Severe storm potential returns for the state of Nebraska on Friday with cooler weather behind it for the weekend.
Friday night there is a chance for showers and storms as a cold front moves in. This will bring cooler weather to the state for the weekend.
More record-breaking heat possible for the start of the week.
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 101. Today has the makings of …
Excessive heat drags on for Nebraska with relief in sight for the weekend, Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details
The heat will linger for the rest of the week, but there are some welcomed changes ahead this weekend. Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details …