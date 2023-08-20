Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.