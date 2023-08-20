Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2023 in Kearney, NE
