The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from TUE 10:25 PM CDT until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some showers and storms during the day, but more widespread activity is forecast for Monday night in Nebraska. Damaging wind and hail could oc…
Showers and storms are still in the forecast. A few spots in western Nebraska could see damaging wind and hail today. The chance for severe we…