Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Triple-digit temperatures are expected this weekend.
Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that…
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
It will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Today's co…