The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that…
It will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Today's co…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Pa…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect cl…