It will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. …
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Pa…