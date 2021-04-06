Weather, COVID-19 can't stop Signs of Spring craft show Saturday in Kearney

KEARNEY — For Kyla Martin, the third time will be the charm.
The Signs of Spring Craft and Trade Show, postponed twice last year due to COVID-19, is back.
It returns 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Expo Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N. Its 170 vendors in 225 booths will offer jewelry, clothing, purses, handcrafts, small furniture, housewares, toys and much more. Martin, the administration/development director at the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, runs the show as an annual benefit for “Mid,” which is how the nonprofit dubs itself.
Martin always has said that Signs of Spring is a way to “blow the winter stink off” but this year, she’s prescribing it as a way to shake off the COVID pandemic.
“Mid is working on making this a safe and fun event,” Martin said.
Masks will be required, and Mid’s new Happy Bear mascot will roam around passing out masks. The show has the approval of the Two Rivers Public Health Department, required for big events during the pandemic. Social distancing will be encouraged.
Considered an “essential worker” during the pandemic, Martin kept plugging away last year with the help of coworkers. First, the April show was postponed. Then, when its rescheduled July 11 show was canceled, too, she reassured vendors that the annual Holiday Splendor craft show, a similar event, would be held in November.
But when COVID-19 cases spiked in the fall, Holiday Splendor was canceled, too.
Now, at last, as COVID cases continue to tumble and vaccinations are rising, Signs of Spring will return.
Martin feared she might have fewer vendors this year, but the list has been growing. Of the 170 set so far for Saturday, a little over half were slated to be in the 2020 Signs of Spring show. The other half are new.
“They are very excited to get back out in the craft show scene. During the pandemic down time, crafters found a lot more time to be creating. It helped them mentally to keep their hands busy and their brains creating,” Martin said.
The show is free, but shelf-stable food donations are requested for the Mobile Produce Food Pantries in Buffalo, Kearney and Phelps counties, which launched in 2017. The pantries have helped feed families during the pandemic, when many people lost their jobs or had hours cut severely.
“Those who are blessed and can donate are suggested to do so, knowing it is greatly appreciated by the recipients,” Martin said.
This will be the 13th annual Signs of Spring show. Since it began in 2006, it has been interrupted only twice, by COVID last year and an April blizzard another year.
Both Signs of Spring and Holiday Splendor originally were held in the Exhibit Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, but they quickly outgrew that and now take place in the fairgrounds’ Expo Building. Signs of Spring was the first large show to go into the Expo after it was rebuilt following the 2009 tornado.
Booth rental pays for the venue, advertising and a small portion of staffing needs. Funds raised at Signs of Spring are used by all the Mid programs, but the shows also have an intangible purpose: They allow nonprofits of all kinds to showcase their products and services. “They also showcase the talents of very young entrepreneurs,” said Martin, a 19-year veteran of Mid.
Helpers this weekend will include the entire Martin family and people like Suzette Eppler, Tim and Shannon Klingelhoefer and their family, and Brad Willenberg and his two children.
“It’s been amazing to watch how the once-young kids are now growing up to be very responsible workers,” Martin said. “Without me, the show will still go on.”