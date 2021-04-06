Weather, COVID-19 can't stop Signs of Spring craft show Saturday in Kearney

But when COVID-19 cases spiked in the fall, Holiday Splendor was canceled, too.

Now, at last, as COVID cases continue to tumble and vaccinations are rising, Signs of Spring will return.

Martin feared she might have fewer vendors this year, but the list has been growing. Of the 170 set so far for Saturday, a little over half were slated to be in the 2020 Signs of Spring show. The other half are new.

“They are very excited to get back out in the craft show scene. During the pandemic down time, crafters found a lot more time to be creating. It helped them mentally to keep their hands busy and their brains creating,” Martin said.

The show is free, but shelf-stable food donations are requested for the Mobile Produce Food Pantries in Buffalo, Kearney and Phelps counties, which launched in 2017. The pantries have helped feed families during the pandemic, when many people lost their jobs or had hours cut severely.

“Those who are blessed and can donate are suggested to do so, knowing it is greatly appreciated by the recipients,” Martin said.

This will be the 13th annual Signs of Spring show. Since it began in 2006, it has been interrupted only twice, by COVID last year and an April blizzard another year.